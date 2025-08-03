CFB Coach Recruits Top DL Prospect 20 Years After Landing His Dad at SEC Powerhouse

Well, the SEC is no stranger to legendary father-son duos. Alabama set the bar high with Wayne Davis, the Tide’s all-time tackles king, blazing a trail in Tuscaloosa. Years later, his son Ben Davis, a five-star talent, picked up the torch, keeping the Crimson tradition alive. And now, LSU looks ready to witness its own version of that legacy magic, as another father-son pairing begins to take shape in Baton Rouge. But snagging the top DL prospect was no easy task for LSU.

Well, the Ducks have been on fire in recruiting lately, stacking 5-stars and piling up 4-stars to crack the top 10 nationally. But on Saturday, the momentum hit a bump. Four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, the No. 95 player in the 2026 class, chose LSU over the Ducks. So, Oregon made a strong late push, but the Tigers closed harder, sealing the deal and winning the battle for Geralds’ commitment. And here’s the kicker.

This commitment came full circle. LSU RBs coach Frank Wilson wasn’t just recruiting Deuce Geralds; over 20 years ago, he recruited Deuce’s father, Daverin Geralds, to Ole Miss. As The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman noted in an August 2 tweet, “LSU gets a commitment from four-star Georgia DL Deuce Geralds. His dad was a good O-lineman at Ole Miss back when I was working on Meat Market.” So, two decades, two generations, and one recruiter—football legacy at its finest. But does he have the same potential as his father?

Okay, at 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Deuce Geralds is one of the fastest-rising names in the 2026 class. The Collins Hill (GA) standout turned heads at the Rivals 5-Star Camp this summer and climbed to ESPN’s No. 5 recruit in the state. After OVs to Oregon, OSU, Michigan, and Ole Miss, he chose LSU—returning to familiar territory after spending part of his childhood in Baton Rouge. Now Deuce gives the Tigers’ defensive line class even more star power. However, what part does his father play in the relationship with LSU?

Starting at center from 2006 to 2009, Daverin Geralds established himself at Rebels, winning SEC OL of the Week and earning a place on the Rimington Trophy watch list. Even though Frank Wilson was the one who initially recruited Daverin to Ole Miss, his son’s decision to attend LSU doesn’t appear to be based only on familial ties.

What made LSU’s DL prospect go with the Tigers?

According to Deuce Geralds, LSU’s plan for building a fierce defensive front felt different, and one coach, in particular, tipped the scales. Kyle Williams, LSU’s interior DL coach and a 13-year NFL veteran, brought something few others could offer. “Coach Williams not only coaches my position, but he actually went through it and played with a body type like mine in the NFL for a while,” stated Geralds. “The opportunity to play for him was really intriguing to me.” Although Oregon made late, heavy pushes, but LSU had the stronger pull. Now the spotlight shifts—just how big of a difference can Geralds make for the Tigers in the years ahead?

Deuce Geralds, who has committed, is now the third-highest-ranked pledge in LSU’s 2026 class, behind only 5-star WR Tristen Keys and Lamar Brown. The Tigers’ class, which rose to No. 11 in ESPN’s most recent rankings, is now led by an 11-man group of top-300 recruits. Thus, LSU’s defensive front for the future has become even more frightening. However, what really does Deuce contribute to LSU?

Deuce Geralds is a versatile playmaker, to be sure. Because he recorded 13 sacks, and 211 rushing yards out of the backfield in 2024. He therefore adds strength and adaptability to LSU’s future defense as a two-way star with track-and-field ability. Let’s now observe his level of influence this season.