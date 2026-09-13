CFB Fans Voice Frustration Over ESPN & SEC After Latest Announcement

College football fans usually judge a Saturday game by the matchup, and networks tied to ESPN and SEC inventory often judge it by expected viewers. That difference is now at the centre in an afternoon window on September 19.

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ESPN placed Kentucky versus No. 10 Texas A&M on ESPN, and No. 17 SMU versus No. 24 Louisville went to ESPN2. Both games fall in the same Saturday, September 19 afternoon slot. SMU student journalist Dean Ralsky argued the move revealed ESPN’s bias toward SEC games even when the ACC contest looked more competitive by rankings and betting lines.

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SMU is 2-0 and 1-0 in the ACC, and Louisville is 1-1 and 0-0 in league play. The meeting is one of only two ranked-versus-ranked games on Saturday. SMU already owns a 27-24 road win at Florida State, whereas Louisville lost a one-score game to No. 9 Ole Miss, then blew out Villanova.

This is Louisville’s conference opener, and Miami is viewed as the conference favorite, with SMU and Louisville among the main challengers. Neither plays Miami in the regular season. That makes this head-to-head game a high-leverage game for the ACC title race and CFP positioning. This is also a tiebreaker. If both stay near the top, the result can decide who goes to Charlotte.

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On the other side, Kentucky is unranked and 1-1. The Wildcats were coming off a 45-17 home loss to Alabama. Texas A&M is 2-0 and ranked No. 10. SMU-Louisville is two ranked Power Four teams in a direct conference-title game. Kentucky-Texas A&M is a mismatch on paper, even though it is an SEC matchup.

That difference is why fans are questioning ESPN’s priorities. However, both games are available inside the ESPN network. The issue is about the national exposure, not availability.

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ESPN owns media rights to both the SEC and the ACC. ESPN2 reaches the same streaming audience, but it gets less promotion and less flagship attention.

Even if ESPN’s reasoning is financially understandable, fans still see the decision as another example of important ACC games being pushed behind SEC programming.

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One fan wrote, “They go by historical viewing audience, unfortunately. Many great games get pushed down the list.”

Networks look at conference viewing history, program popularity, past ratings, time-slot performance, and advertiser demand. They do not always choose the best game on paper. They choose the game they expect more people to watch. SEC games have historically drawn larger audiences than ACC games.

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In 2024, SEC games averaged about 4.75 million viewers, and ACC games averaged about 1.78 million. In 2025, SEC-controlled games averaged about 5.0 million, and ACC games on ESPN networks averaged about 2.5 million. In the 100 most-watched games of 2025, the SEC appeared 93 times. The ACC appeared 23 times. Texas A&M’s recent average audience was around 4.9 to 5.0 million. Kentucky’s place in the SEC package also gives it more television value than its ranking alone.

Another fan added, “And later on they will say that our TV ratings are weak.”

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One Texas A&M supporter wrote, “I’m an Aggie fan, and I agree with you, ESPN has a conflict of interest clearly. Fox too btw. That’s why I pirate the games as much as possible.” That reply was an especially sharp show of frustration with network incentives, not a claim about who can watch the games legally.

One commenter said, “ESPN only recognizes Big 10 and SEC and nurtures “rivalries’ that hardly exist. “It’s simply a management direction decision. The other conferences are little more than window dressing.”

After ESPN and ABC took the SEC package in 2024, ACC games on ABC in the first seven weeks fell from 14 to 4. SEC games on ABC rose from 5 to 21. Miami-Louisville in 2024 drew about 4.07 million viewers. The same day, Georgia-Texas drew 13.2 million. In 2025, Texas A&M-Texas on ABC drew 13.04 million. Those numbers show why A&M keeps getting strong television treatment.

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“This tells you,” another fan wrote, “how much ESPN thinks of the ACC.”

The ACC keeps getting the secondary stage even when it has a meaningful game because ESPN did not necessarily choose the better football game. It chose the game it believed would attract a larger audience.