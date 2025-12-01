CFB Legend Threatens to “Quit” If Ole Miss Lose Playoff Spot in Lane Kiffin Saga

The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss is over, but the fallout from his departure continues. Despite the program’s first-ever 11-win season, its chances for the playoffs still remain uncertain. But if they lose that spot, David Pollack raised some serious concerns about this situation.

“FSU got left out of the playoffs because their QB was hurt. Wonder if the committee would consider leaving out Ole Miss bc HC, and OC are both gone? If they do I will quit watching the sport,” he shared on X.

Over the past few weeks, the focus on Ole Miss has shifted more to Kiffin’s exit drama than on the Rebels’ actual wins. AD Keith Carter drew a hard line that Kiffin wouldn’t be allowed to coach the Rebels in the playoffs if he had signed a deal with the rivals. Even though Kiffin is now a bad memory, his absence has a very good chance of putting Ole Miss out of the playoffs, which Pollock had a problem with. The committee has taken a similar decision, not favoring the team.

Seminole fans have already been through this travesty in 2023. The CFP committee put a 12-0 FSU out of the playoffs because QB Jordan Travis was out with an injury. Per the committee’s criteria of selecting a team, it will consider the “unavailability of key players and coaches that may have affected a team’s performance during the season or likely will affect its postseason performance.”

That spares the 11-1 Ole Miss little chance of booking a playoff spot, because the man who made it all possible is off to LSU. One more win would have made Lane Kiffin the winningest coach in Ole Miss history, dethroning Johnny Vaught. All of that will be for nothing if the Rebels are left out of the playoffs.

Kiffin wanted to reap the rewards of what he sowed, however much it would be. And now, he himself will have a hand in destroying Ole Miss’s chances in the playoffs. It is because the program refused to let him coach in the playoffs that he has taken OC Charlie Weiss with him to Baton Rouge. There are more staffers in line to follow him out. Because the new LSU HC made sure to give an ultimatum to his staff.

According to the report, Lane Kiffin told the Ole Miss offensive coaches, “Come with me today, or there won’t be a spot for you.” Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on Nov. 30 reported more names could follow suit.

Wide receivers coach George McDonald, general manager Billy Glasscock, senior associate AD for football operations Thaddeus Rivers and head strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage are expected to go to LSU with Kiffin.

An 11-1 Ole Miss being denied a trip to the SEC Championship also sparks trouble for its future. Alabama and Georgia will compete for the title instead, as 10-2 teams. Though Lane Kiffin’s choice is polarizing, even the NCAA is catching strays in this drama.

David Pollack calls out the NCAA calendar amid Lane Kiffin drama

Most fans are quick to deem Lane Kiffin as the villain in this story. He is at fault a little for having entertained these offers amid his best performance. But what got these programs fighting nail and tooth for him is the crucial few months that follow. David Pollack also blamed the NCAA for having a hand in this ugly situation.

“Lane Kiffin isn’t the enemy here. The calendar in College Football is. It’s an absolute joke. Fix this crap NCAA. Playoffs, National Signing Day, Transfer Portal, all within the same month time frame. Just straight stupid!” he wrote on X.

December and January are essentially what make the next season for programs. These tasks need a dependable leader facilitating them, and that’s why LSU and Florida pushed so hard. They didn’t have a head coach who would have ensured success in these areas. And at the same time, Ole Miss keeping Lane Kiffin on was hurting them for the future. How Ole Miss performed in the playoffs would have a direct impact on the other processes Pollack mentioned. Neither side had stability entering December.

New HC Pete Golding has emerged as a popular figure amid this mess, having earned the trust of Ole Miss players and fans. He has a steep climb ahead of him, with the outside world strongly doubting his ability to lead the Rebels in the playoffs. However, he might not even get the chance to prove them wrong if Lane Kiffin’s absence takes precedence for the CFP Committee.