CFB Playoff Rankings: 5 SEC Teams in Final 12; Indiana Punished & More

The second College Football Playoff rankings dropped Tuesday, and the shakeup was brutal. Georgia demolished Ole Miss 42-7, Alabama crushed LSU, and Tennessee embarrassed Kentucky. Notre Dame knocked unbeaten Miami off its throne, while Utah survived a fierce Holy War showdown against BYU. But Indiana took arguably the biggest hit of all, plunging five spots without playing a single snap.

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CFP Rankings released on November 10

1. Georgia (8-1) – SEC

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Previous Rank – 2

Georgia finally got its turn at No. 1, moving up from second after Miami’s defeat. The Bulldogs had little trouble making the case, either. Their 42-7 win over Ole Miss in Oxford was a complete performance, with Gunner Stockton leading the offense and the defense making things difficult for the Rebels.

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Imago Sep 5, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Committee chair Hunter Yurachek pointed to Georgia’s balance and defensive execution. At 8-1, the Bulldogs have put themselves in a strong position, and Tuesday’s promotion shows more than just Miami opening the door.

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2. Utah (9-0) – Big 12

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Previous Rank – 3

Utah climbed from third to second and remains unbeaten after taking down BYU 28-20 in the Holy War. Rivalry games rarely come with comfortable scripts, but the Utes found a way to protect their perfect record.

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QB Devon Dampier and first-year head coach Morgan Scalley have Utah sitting at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play. The No. 2 ranking also puts the Utes in excellent position for a first-round bye.

3. Alabama (7-2) – SEC

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Previous Rank – 5

Alabama moved up two spots after beating LSU 31-13 on the road. Winning at Tiger Stadium is never a routine assignment, but the Tide handled it without much fuss. Yurachek highlighted Alabama’s No. 1 rankings in strength of schedule and strength of record.

Road wins over Kentucky and South Carolina have added weight to the resume. The interesting part is that Alabama remains ahead of Tennessee despite losing their head-to-head meeting 26-10. The committee believes the Tide’s overall schedule carries more weight.

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4. UCLA (9-0) – Big Ten

Previous Rank – 8

UCLA made one of the night’s biggest jumps, moving from eighth to fourth after beating Minnesota 34-20. The Bruins are now 9-0 and remain one of only two unbeaten teams in the FBS.

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Backup QB Ty Dieffenbach helped deliver the win, throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns. His performance earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. UCLA’s defense has also remained dependable, giving the committee a team that continues to improve rather than just survive.

5. Notre Dame (8-1) – Independent

Previous Rank – 11

Notre Dame jumped six places after handing Miami its first loss of the season. The 31-24 victory was exactly the kind of result the Irish needed after opening at No. 11.

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Darian Mensah threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while Notre Dame built a 24-3 lead before holding off Miami’s late push. Yurachek noted the Irish controlled the early stages and won the physical battle up front. A signature victory has finally arrived, and Notre Dame is now firmly in the playoff conversation.

6. Texas (7-2) – SEC

Previous Rank – 7

Texas moved up one spot following a 34-20 road win over Missouri. Arch Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, while Raleek Brown contributed 85 rushing yards and another score.

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The Longhorns finished with 401 yards of offense and took advantage of the movement above them. At No. 6, Texas is positioned to host a first-round playoff game if the rankings hold. There is still work to do, but the Missouri result was a useful step.

7. Miami (8-1) – ACC

Previous Rank – 1

Miami went from first to seventh after losing 31-24 to Notre Dame. The Hurricanes were in control of the rankings last week. Now they’re looking up at six teams. The defeat came after the Fighting Irish built a 24-3 advantage, forcing the Hurricanes to chase the game.

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Miami fought back but couldn’t complete the comeback. They remain the highest-ranked ACC team and are still inside the projected field. A home game against Duke gives them an immediate opportunity to steady things.

8. Tennessee (7-2) – SEC

Previous Rank – 13

Tennessee made a five-place jump, climbing from 13th to eighth after dismantling Kentucky 34-6. The Vols scored 24 unanswered points after halftime and turned a competitive matchup into a one-sided affair.

Their earlier 26-10 victory over Alabama adds another strong argument to the resume. Tennessee now sits comfortably inside the projected playoff field, although a difficult upcoming trip to Texas A&M will provide another test.

9. Indiana (8-1) – Big Ten

Previous Rank – 4

Indiana suffered the night’s most frustrating drop, falling from fourth to ninth without playing. Yurachek described the Hoosiers as a “victim of having a bye week at the wrong time.”

Previous Big Ten opponents went a combined 0-6 over the weekend, and Ohio State, the only team to beat Indiana, lost 41-28 to Oregon, dropping from 12th to 20th. Indiana’s strength of schedule has slipped to 42nd nationally. Questions about offensive consistency and QB Josh Hoover’s situation haven’t helped, either. The Hoosiers now have some ground to recover.

10. BYU (7-2) – Big 12

Previous Rank – 9

BYU dropped just one place despite losing 28-20 to Utah. The Cougars remain inside the top 10, largely because their earlier win over Notre Dame has aged extremely well.

They also have a ranked victory over Arizona, currently sitting at No. 23. Losing to an unbeaten rival on the road isn’t ideal, but the committee clearly hasn’t treated it as a resume disaster. BYU still controls its path with Baylor next on the schedule.

11. Kentucky (7-2) – SEC

Previous Rank – 6

Kentucky took a five-place hit after its 34-6 loss to Tennessee. The Wildcats entered the weekend ranked sixth but were thoroughly outplayed in Knoxville, particularly after halftime.

Their schedule remains one of the strongest in the country, ranked fourth nationally, and that has helped keep them inside the top 12. Still, they can’t lose more games. A home game against Florida offers Kentucky a chance to respond before its playoff position gets even shakier.

12. Texas Tech (8-1) – Big 12

Previous Rank – 15

Texas Tech climbed from 15th to 12th after surviving a 53-48 shootout against West Virginia. The Red Raiders needed a huge fourth quarter to escape, shutting out the Mountaineers in the final period and outgaining them 128-6.

They also own ranked wins over Houston and Arizona, giving their Big 12 resume some substance. But No. 12 doesn’t guarantee a place in the field. With Boise State currently the highest-ranked Group of Six team at No. 24, Texas Tech sits just outside the projected 12-team bracket.