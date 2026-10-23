CFB Predictions: LSU vs Auburn, Indiana vs Michigan & More

Last week was one of the most exciting college football weekends I can remember. So many top teams, including No. 1, No. 2, and No. 5, lost in upset after upset.

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Unfortunately, Week 8 doesn’t look nearly as exciting. There are still some good matchups, but there are only two ranked matchups across the entire weekend, so it probably won’t be as exciting as last week.

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As we gear up for Week 8, I went through some of the Friday games and 12 o’clock Saturday games and gave my predictions.

(18) LSU at Auburn

Imago BATON ROUGE, LA – SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Leavitt 10 of the LSU Tigers plays against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half a game at Tiger Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Louisiana Tech at LSU EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon12626912138

Odds: LSU -7

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The LSU Tigers looked dead a week ago. After their OT loss to Kentucky, they had two losses and still had to host Texas and Alabama, who, at the time, looked pretty much unbeatable. However, now that those two have lost back-to-back games and LSU just blew Mississippi State out of the water, the Tigers have new life. And even if they drop one more game and finish 9-3, they might still sneak in as the 12-seed, since every SEC team now has at least one loss on its resume.

This week, the Tigers hit the road to face another set of Tigers in Auburn. Auburn just took down No. 1 Georgia on the road and are looking for their second straight top-25 win. But after a massive win like Auburn’s, you often come out flat. Just ask Florida, who, after beating Ole Miss, went on to lose their next two games.

LSU has struggled on the road this year, but Sam Leavitt seems to have settled into this offense, and with Trey’Dez Green back on the field, I don’t see Auburn stopping this LSU offense.

Final Score: LSU 31, Auburn 23

(8) Texas Tech at Cincinnati

Odds: TTU -10.5

Texas Tech is one of the most overrated teams in the country. They’re 6-0, but their only challenge this year was Houston, and even though they won, they didn’t look like a top-10 team. With everyone else facing tougher opponents and losing, Tech keeps climbing the rankings, but most of us know they’re not truly among the elite teams in college football.

This week, the Red Raiders hit the road to face an underrated Cincinnati team. They were blown out by No. 25 Arizona a couple of weeks ago, but this offense is explosive. JC French IV has thrown for 1,338 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions, and the run game averages 5.9 yards per carry and has scored 20 touchdowns.

The Red Raiders should win, but it’ll be closer than most people think.

Final Score: Texas Tech 35, Cincinnati 31

(6) Indiana at Michigan

Odds: IU -7.5

After their first loss in two years, the Indiana Hoosiers will head north to Ann Arbor for a game at the Big House. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, Michigan isn’t a very good football team, and they’ll face a quarterback who has just nine pass attempts this year: Tommy Carr.

Indiana’s defense has been fantastic this year, giving up 20+ points only once all season. Michigan will struggle to move the ball against this defense, so as long as Josh Hoover can score 20+, they should win .

Final Score: Indiana 28, Michigan 13

Duke at Virginia

Odds: UVA -2.5

After a 4-0 start to the season, the Duke Blue Devils have dropped back-to-back games to Georgia Tech and UNC. Meanwhile, the Virginia Cavaliers were ranked after their big Week 1 victory over N.C. State, but have since dropped three games and sit at 4-3.

Both teams have offenses capable of putting points on the board, but both have been inconsistent this year. To me, this game is a coin toss, so I’ll go with the home team and pick UVA.

Final Score: UVA 25, Duke 24

Pitt at (1) Miami

Imago Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) run son the field before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Odds: MIA -19.5

The Miami Hurricanes are an even more fraudulent No. 1 team than the last two, both of which lost in the last two weeks. Texas was never the best team in the country; they just had the best win. Georgia was the best team in the country, but they got too comfortable and lost to a bad team. Now, Miami isn’t the best team in the country and doesn’t have the best win, but they’re ranked No. 1.

Miami isn’t a bad team by any means, but we haven’t seen them tested yet, and we’re halfway through the season. Clemson and Florida State are their two best wins, and the latter took them to double overtime; Miami needed a suspect holding call and a potential game-tying Hail Mary touchdown ruled incomplete to win.

The Hurricanes will now host Pitt, who was ranked earlier this year before dropping back-to-back games to UNC and Boston College. If Mason Heintschel were playing, I think Pitt would have a shot, but their offense has looked off ever since he tore his ACL, so I have to go with Miami.

Final Score: Miami 33, Pitt 17

Army at Tulsa

Odds: TLSA -1.5

Tulsa’s season has been a whirlwind. First, they beat Oklahoma State, now the first team outside the top-25; then they won their next two to reach 3-0 before dropping three straight to 3-3. They won their last game against Rice and now have to host an Army team that’s always hard to stop with its triple-option offense, and Army is coming off a game where it scored 56 points.

Tulsa is favored, but they’ve also given up 191.7 rushing yards per game this season, including 386 against Navy and 290 against Rice. I think Army marches into Tulsa and takes them down in a close one.

Final Score: Army 30, Tulsa 28