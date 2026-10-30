CFB Predictions: Miami vs North Carolina, Ohio State vs USC & More

With only a handful of weeks left in the 2026 college football season, every game matters. This season has been wild with a ton of top-10 upsets, meaning there are still a ton of teams in contention for the College Football Playoff. We could see one, if not multiple, 9-3 teams make it this year, but it all depends on how the season ends.

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Every ranked matchup is huge from here on out, so I went through and tried to predict some of the biggest matchups of the week.

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(1) Miami at North Carolina

Imago CLEMSON, SC – OCTOBER 03: Malachi Toney 1 of the Miami Hurricanes runs with the ball after a reception during the college football game against the Clemson Tigers on October 03, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 03 Miami at Clemson EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573261003106

Odds: MIA -14

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Bill Belchick has turned things around in Chapel Hill and has the UNC Tar Heels playing some good ball, but they’ve been inconsistent. They almost beat Notre Dame, beat Pitt and beat Duke, but then they lost to Syracuse and gave up 31 points. Now, they have to host the No. 1 team in the country, the Miami Hurricanes.

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I think the Tar Heels have a chance to pull off the upset, especially because they’re at home, but the odds of that actually happening are slim. Miami probably wins by double digits.

Final Score: Miami 31, UNC 20

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Clemson at FSU

Odds: FSU -6

Clemson and Florida State have both disappointed this season. Clemson is 4-3 and FSU is 3-4 through seven games, but they’re pretty evenly matched, and this should be a fun matchup.

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Clemson hasn’t had a ton of success throwing the football, and once again, freshman Tait Reynolds will get the start this week. FSU hasn’t had a ton of success through the air either, but they’ve been better than Clemson in the passing game.

This will be a close game, but I trust Clemson’s defense more than FSU’s, so give me the Tigers in the upset.

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Final Score: Clemson 23, FSU 19

(24) Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Odds: OKST -9.5

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If Oklahoma State didn’t lose their season opener to Tulsa, they’d be sitting around No. 15 in the rankings right now. Ever since that Tulsa game, they’ve looked like a completely different team and have only suffered one loss to a ranked Houston squad. Drew Mestemaker has been balling out, leading them to 30+ points in every single game since they scored 10 in their opener. The Big 12 championship is still in play for the Cowboys, but they have to beat Iowa State this weekend.

The Cyclones have faced three ranked teams in the past four weeks and have lost all three games by a combined 64 points. They won’t beat Oklahoma State this weekend.

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Final Score: OKST 37, Iowa State 22

Georgia Tech at Pitt

Odds: PITT -8.5

Georgia Tech and Pitt will square off on Saturday night, and I think it’s safe to say that both teams have been disappointing this season. Georgia Tech is 2-5 without Haynes King, and even though Pitt is a respectable 5-3, after a 5-0 start, the last three games have been wildly disappointing.

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I do think Pitt gets back on track this week, though. They get to host a struggling GT team, so they should beat them pretty handily.

Final Score: Pitt 30, Georgia Tech 17

Mississippi State at (11) Texas

Odds: TEX -20.5

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If Kamario Taylor wasn’t just ruled out for the year and was playing in this game, I’d be tempted to take Mississippi State, but unfortunately, he will not take the field with a turf toe injury. Now, Mississippi State, who is 0-2 with losses to LSU and Oklahoma without Taylor, has to hit the road to face No. 11 Texas, who seems to be finding their stride after two losses. This game is going to be ugly.

Final Score: Texas 37, Mississippi State 10

(2) Ohio State at USC

Imago BLOOMINGTON, IN – OCTOBER 17: Ohio State Buckeyes WR Jeremiah Smith 4 walks off the field following a college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers on October 17, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN. Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 Ohio State at Indiana EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261017033

Odds: OSU -6.5

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The USC Trojans are the most mid team in the Big 10. They beat everyone they’re supposed to beat, but they lost to Oregon and Wisconsin, who are good, but not great. Now, they get to host No. 2 Ohio State in their biggest game of the year.

Ohio State will not have Julian Sayin, and we’re yet to see what their backup will look like with a full week (or in this case, two weeks) of preparation. Against Indiana, Luke Fehey went 0-for-2 with -2 rushing yards, so he’s obviously going to have to play better for them to win.

Even with Sayin out, this Ohio State team should wipe the floor with USC. The Trojans would be lucky to keep this within 10 points.

Final Score: OSU 23, USC 10

(23) Missouri at Arkansas

Odds: MIZ -10

Arkansas got their first SEC win of the season against Vanderbilt a couple of weeks back, are coming off a bye, and get to play at home, but none of that will matter. This is still the worst or second-worst team in the SEC, and even though Missouri is overrated, they’re still a solid football team. Tigers by a lot.

Final Score: Missouri 33, Arkansas 12

Army at Memphis

Odds: MEM -6.5

The Memphis Tigers are 6-2, with their only losses coming to Boise State and Tulane, but now they have to host a 5-2 Army team riding a three-game winning streak. Both teams are coming off tight wins and desperately want to win this game to stay in American Conference contention, but only one of them can win it, and I think I trust Memphis to get the job done more than Army with their triple-option offense.

Final Score: Memphis 27, Army 24

Washington at Nebraska

Odds: NEB -7.5

Washington has been incredibly disappointing this year. With Demond Williams coming back, they had high hopes for this season, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype and hasn’t played the past two weeks after suffering a rib fracture. He is expected to play this week, but I don’t know how much of a difference he’ll make against a good Nebraska team.

The Cornhuskers have lost two in a row, but they get back on track this weekend.

Final Score: Nebraska 31, Washington 21

Texas State at (20) Boise State

Odds: BOIS -10.5

Boise State is the frontrunner for the G6 CFP spot, and I don’t see that changing this week. They’ve looked unbeatable against G6 teams, and if they lose this season, it’ll be against Oregon State, not Texas State, which is 4-3 on the year.

Final Score: Boise State 30, Texas State 17