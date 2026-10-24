CFB Predictions: Ole Miss vs Texas, Tennessee vs South Carolina & More

Week 8 of the college football season is almost here, and while there aren’t a ton of top-25 matchups, there are a lot of games that could shake up the CFP. Every win right now shapes the conference title races and playoff seeding. With the selection committee watching closely, one slip-up can drop a national contender out of the bracket entirely.

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From Tennessee vs. South Carolina at 3:30pm ET to Ole Miss vs. Texas at primetime, here are my predictions for some of the biggest afternoon/night games this week.

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Oregon at Illinois

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Betting Odds: ORE -8.5

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If the Oregon Ducks want any chance at all of making the College Football Playoff, they have to win out, and it starts with a road test against Illinois. Dylan Raiola is expected to start this game, but over his last two he’s completing just 45.9 percent of his throws for one touchdown and two interceptions. He’s going to have to be better this week to get the win, but he should be able to have some success against a pretty bad Illinois team.

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Final Score: Oregon 28, Illinois 18

Texas A&M at (13) Alabama

Betting Odds: ALA -13.5

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The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the most disappointing teams in college football this year. They’re 4-3 with blowout losses to Kentucky, LSU, and Missouri, and they haven’t beaten a single team with a record over .500. Now they have to go on the road to face Alabama, who has lost two straight, but is clearly the much better team. Give me the Crimson Tide.

Final Score: Alabama 31, Texas A&M 20

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Boston College at Georgia Tech

Betting Odds: GT -5.5

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Georgia Tech had high hopes this year, but with Haynes King gone, things just haven’t gone too well. They’re 2-4 on the season with their only wins coming against Duke and Mercer, but I do believe they’ll pick up their third win against a mediocre Boston College team.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 21, Boston College 20

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Oklahoma at Mississippi State

Betting Odds: OU -3

This game comes down to whether or not Kamario Taylor plays. He’s listed as questionable right now, but Vegas having Oklahoma as three-point favorites on the road tells me they don’t believe he’ll be good to go for Saturday. If he doesn’t play, the Bulldogs might get shut out again.

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Final Score: Oklahoma 22, Mississippi State 10

(11) Tennessee at South Carolina

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Betting Odds: SC -2.5

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The odds on this game make no sense. Tennessee just beat Alabama, and now they have to go play a South Carolina team that might fire their coach at the end of the year. I know the Gamecocks can be a feisty team, and Columbia hasn’t been nice to Tennessee in the past, but there’s no reason SC should be favored in this game. But the last time I felt this way about a line, Florida demolished Ole Miss, so Vegas knows what they’re doing. Give me the Gamecocks.

Final Score: South Carolina 24, Tennessee 21

(2) BYU at UCF

Betting Odds: BYU -7

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BYU got a major win over Notre Dame, jumped into the top-three in the AP Poll, and now has to go on the road to face UCF. This screams trap game, just like the Tennessee/SC game. However, I think BYU gets this one done. It will be way closer than it needs to be, but the Cougars get a big road win to keep their undefeated season alive.

Final Score: BYU 23, UCF 21

Kansas State at Arizona State

Betting Odds: KSU -2.5

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Kenny Dillingham has downplayed Arizona State’s slow start, saying every team is going to have a bad year eventually, but this one has been real bad. They’re 3-3 with a 28-point loss to Texas A&M (which looks really bad now), a 36-point loss to Baylor, and a 28-point loss to Texas Tech. Any time they play an opponent with a pulse, they get wrecked, and unfortunately for them, Kansas State has a pulse.

Final Score: KSU 36, ASU 24

(21) Boise State at Washington State

Betting Odds: BOIS -13.5

Boise State is the best G6 team in the country, and they’re coming off a bye. Meanwhile, Washington State is 1-6 and riding a four-game losing streak. This one’s pretty easy.

Final Score: Boise State 40, Washington State 17

Virginia Tech at Clemson

Imago COLLEGE PARK, MD – SEPTEMBER 19: James Franklin of the Virginia Tech Hokies signals to his players on the field during a college football game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Maryland Terrapins on September 19, 2026, at SECU Stadium in College Park, MD. Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 19 Virginia Tech at Maryland EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224260919010

Betting Odds: CLEM -2.5

Virginia Tech started the James Franklin era 4-0, but has since dropped two games to Pitt and Cal before beating Georgia Tech last week. Now, they go on the road to face Clemson, which has gotten blown out by a couple of ranked teams, but is 4-0 with three wins by multiple scores against unranked opponents. They should be able to handle the Hokies.

Final Score: Clemson 28, Virginia Tech 20

Colorado at Oklahoma State

Betting Odds: OKST -13.5

Oklahoma State suffered a setback against Houston last week, but they only lost by three points and put up 32 against a good defense. Drew Mestemaker has looked the part this year, so the Cowboys should run through Colorado with no problem.

Final Score: OSU 35, Colorado 21

Iowa State at (25) Arizona

Betting Odds: ARIZ -9.5

Arizona has worked its way into the AP Poll, and now they get to host an Iowa State team that hasn’t been very competitive in Big 12 play. They’ve beaten West Virginia, but still gave up 42 points, and have lost to BYU and Utah by an average of 14 PPG. It should be a bit closer against Arizona, but the Wildcats get the job done to stay ranked.

Final Score: Arizona 26, Iowa State 17

Vanderbilt at (12) Kentucky

Betting Odds: UK -10.5

This line should be much bigger. The worst SEC team hits the road to face a top-15-ranked team, and they’re only 10.5-point dogs? Nah, Kentucky cruises past Vandy.

Final Score: Kentucky 35, Vanderbilt 13

Syracuse at UNC

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Betting Odds: UNC -9.5

After a bad first year, Bill Belichick is turning things around in Chapel Hill. In year two, the Tar Heels sit at 4-2 with wins over TCU, ETSU, Duke, and Pitt, with their two losses coming to Clemson and Notre Dame. They could easily be 5-1 right now, and this week they get a Syracuse team that might not have any of their top-three QBs. Give me UNC.

Final Score: UNC 29, Syracuse 14

(7) Ole Miss at (19) Texas

Betting Odds: TEX -3.5

This is another line that doesn’t make much sense to me. I get that Ole Miss has to go on the road, but how are they 3.5-point underdogs when Texas has looked like crap the past few weeks, and Ole Miss just dismantled Missouri? Usually, a line like this would make me think twice, but I’m going with my gut here.

Final Score: Ole Miss 36, Texas 28