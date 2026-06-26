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CFL Announces Final Decision on Brendan Sorsby Amid Legal Fight With NFL

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Malabika Dutta

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Jun 26, 2026 | 3:00 PM EDT

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CFL Announces Final Decision on Brendan Sorsby Amid Legal Fight With NFL

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Malabika Dutta

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Jun 26, 2026 | 3:00 PM EDT

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After parting ways with the Red Raiders and the NFL shutting its door for the 2026 supplemental draft, the CFL was the only option for Brendan Sorsby to continue his football career this season. Many QBs used that path for a future NFL return. Even The Triple Option’s Rob Stone suggested that path for the former Texas Tech QB just days ago. But it’s no longer possible, as the league announced its final decision.

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“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL. The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning,” said the CFL in a statement on June 26, obtained by USA Today Sports. “At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list.”

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Sorsby dropped its lawsuit against the NCAA to become eligible for the supplemental draft. But the NFL decided not to hold it in 2026 and sent a letter to the QB mentioning all details. And now, the CFL’s decision not to register Sorby has closed all doors for the QB to continue his journey, leaving him with no option but to wait for the 2027 NFL draft.

This is a developing story….

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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