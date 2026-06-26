CFL Announces Final Decision on Brendan Sorsby Amid Legal Fight With NFL

After parting ways with the Red Raiders and the NFL shutting its door for the 2026 supplemental draft, the CFL was the only option for Brendan Sorsby to continue his football career this season. Many QBs used that path for a future NFL return. Even The Triple Option’s Rob Stone suggested that path for the former Texas Tech QB just days ago. But it’s no longer possible, as the league announced its final decision.

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“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL. The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning,” said the CFL in a statement on June 26, obtained by USA Today Sports. “At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list.”

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Sorsby dropped its lawsuit against the NCAA to become eligible for the supplemental draft. But the NFL decided not to hold it in 2026 and sent a letter to the QB mentioning all details. And now, the CFL’s decision not to register Sorby has closed all doors for the QB to continue his journey, leaving him with no option but to wait for the 2027 NFL draft.

This is a developing story….