CFP Program Quietly Kick Off Brendan Sorsby Recruitment After QB Decides to Leave Cincinnati

One of the most productive quarterbacks in the Big 12 is preparing to test the transfer market, and programs across the country are already circling. Cincinnati signal-caller Brendan Sorsby, fresh off a career year, is expected to become one of the most coveted names once the portal officially opens. Although the Texas native is yet to enter the portal, Joey McGuire’s program is quietly eyeing him to land at Lubbock.

“#TexasTech’s Terrance Carter, Brice Pollock and Howard Sampson are already recruiting the former Lake Dallas star to return home,” beat writer Ben Golan shares on X.

Texas Tech’s timing is no coincidence. The program is coming off a remarkable season that ended with a College Football Playoff appearance, driven largely by quarterback Behren Morton, who guided the Red Raiders to an 11-1 record. But Morton will be exhausting his eligibility this season, and Will Griffin’s ACL injury requires McGuire to pluck another veteran arm from the transfer portal. While Mitch Griffis and freshman Lloyd Jones remain on the depth chart, neither offers the résumé Sorsby brings after two seasons as Cincinnati’s starter.

On December 15, Sorsby made his transfer decision public. Soon after, Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter, defensive back Brice Pollock, and offensive lineman Howard Sampson reacted in the comments, signaling their interest with a mix of funky “🌵🌵;👀👀👀” emojis.

Sorsby entered the 2025 season with expectations of pushing Cincinnati into Big 12 title contention. While the Bearcats struggled to recover from a lopsided 14-45 loss to Utah that derailed their momentum, Sorsby’s individual performance never dipped. His 2,800-yard, 27-touchdown season brought forth many honors. Earning the PFF Big 12 Team of the Week and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, among many, he made his mark. The signal caller was further named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Davey O’Brien, and Manning Award watchlists, among others. Now, expressing gratitude for all the opportunities that enabled him to show his merit, he penned a heartfelt farewell note.

“I want to thank Coach Satt, Coach Thomas, Coach Canada, and the rest of the staff for all the work that they have put in towards my development as not only as a quarterback, but also as a person,” he wrote on social media. “It has shaped me into the man I am today. To my teammates, I appreciate you guys more than you know. I’ll never forget all the memories we’ve shared on and off the field. All the highs and lows that we’ve been through, I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

However, Texas Tech might not be the only one interested in him.

Indiana is in the mix for Brendan Sorsby

Seemingly, Texas Tech is interested in him. However, Sorsby might return to his former program. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, Indiana and Tech are the two programs he could make a move towards. Before coming to Cincinnati, Sorsby spent two seasons at Indiana, chipping in 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Although finances might play a part in his plans. As Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s Nathan Giese believes, money might play a factor in his recruitment.

“Money will certainly be a factor with Sorby’s recruitment, whether that’s to keep him away from Indiana or get him to stay in college for one more year,” he wrote. “But that’s never really been a problem for the likes of Cody Campbell and Texas Tech’s NIL war chest.

In early December, Rick Neuheisel reported that the Bearcats QB already has three separate $4 million NIL offers on the table. For now, all eyes are on where Sorsby lands next.