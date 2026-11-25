Alabama shut out Chattanooga 47-0 and still went backwards. Indiana had an even worse night, losing 27-24 to Washington in overtime and tumbling down the rankings. Texas and Tennessee jumped ahead of Alabama, while UCLA slipped five spots after its loss to Michigan. The November 24 update brought fresh trouble for several playoff hopefuls.

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CFP Rankings released on November 24

1. Georgia (10-1) – SEC

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Previous Rank – 1

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Georgia stayed at the top after taking care of South Carolina and securing its place in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs have won four straight and outscored opponents 452-153. Wins over Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss have given them a strong case for the No. 1 seed.

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2. Utah (11-0) – Big 12

Previous Rank – 2

Nobody has figured out how to beat Utah yet. The Utes improved to 11-0 with a road victory over TCU, clinching a Big 12 title-game appearance in the process. They have also won 17 straight games and own ranked victories over BYU, Arizona, and Houston.

3. Texas (9-2) – SEC

Previous Rank – 5

Texas made the biggest move near the top, jumping two places after destroying Arkansas 45-3. The Longhorns have won five straight since their October setbacks and own five victories over ranked opponents. That collection of wins helped them move ahead of Alabama and into potential first-round bye territory.

4. Notre Dame (10-1) – Independent

Previous Rank – 6

Notre Dame moved into the top four after dismantling SMU 24-3. The Fighting Irish have also beaten Miami, and their underlying numbers remain impressive, ranking second nationally in game control and the Football Power Index. A 14-game November winning streak adds to their momentum.

5. Tennessee (9-2) – SEC

Previous Rank – 9

Tennessee jumped four spots after closing out LSU 27-13 with 14 fourth-quarter points. The Vols also have something Alabama cannot ignore which is a 26-10 head-to-head victory. With UCLA and Indiana both losing, Tennessee found an opening and moved into the top five.

6. Alabama (9-2) – SEC

Previous Rank – 3

Alabama’s position took a hit despite its comfortable 47-0 victory over Chattanooga. The committee moved Texas and Tennessee ahead of the Tide, pointing to stronger resumes and Tennessee’s head-to-head win. Alabama remains in the playoff field, but its grip on the top four has disappeared.

7. Miami (10-1) – ACC

Previous Rank – 7

Miami survived an early scare against Virginia Tech, recovering from a 14-0 deficit to win 28-20. The Hurricanes also clinched their ACC Championship Game spot. Their victory over Wake Forest looks increasingly valuable, although Notre Dame remains ahead after handing Miami its only defeat.

8. Wake Forest (10-1) – ACC

Previous Rank – 11

Wake Forest reached the highest CFP ranking in program history after rolling past Georgia Tech 50-29. The Demon Deacons have won eight straight and are 6-0 on the road. UCLA’s defeat and Indiana’s collapse helped, but Wake Forest’s recent performances made the jump feel earned.

9. UCLA (10-1) – Big Ten

Previous Rank – 4

UCLA took a five-place tumble after Michigan handed the Bruins their first loss, winning 18-16 in triple overtime. The defeat exposed the danger of a tight playoff race. UCLA remains in the projected field, but its once-comfortable position has taken a serious beating.

10. BYU (9-2) – Big 12

Previous Rank – 10

BYU stayed at No. 10 after escaping Kansas with a triple-overtime victory. The Cougars still have impressive wins over Notre Dame and Arizona, but the narrow escape did not help their ranking. They remain in the playoff picture, though there is little room for another stumble.

11. Texas Tech (10-1) – Big 12

Previous Rank – 12

Texas Tech moved into the projected playoff field after beating Baylor 20-10. The Red Raiders have won four straight and own victories over ranked Big 12 opponents Arizona and Houston. Their recent offensive production has also improved, giving the committee another reason to take them seriously.

12. Oregon (8-3) – Big Ten

Previous Rank – 13

Oregon climbed one spot after beating Michigan State, but its playoff situation remains complicated. The Ducks climbed to No. 12, but that does not automatically make them the final team in. The playoff format reserves a place for the highest-ranked Group of Six conference champion.

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Boise State currently occupies that projected spot, leaving Oregon outside the bracket despite its ranking. Unless the Ducks win their way into an automatic berth, it remains outside the current bracket.

13. Iowa (9-2) – Big Ten

Previous Rank – 15

Iowa moved up after beating Illinois 34-17 on the road. The Hawkeyes rushed for 263 yards and have now won four consecutive games, all by double digits. Losses by UCLA, Indiana and Ohio State also opened space for Iowa to move closer to the playoff cutoff.

14. Indiana (9-2) – Big Ten

Previous Rank – 8

Indiana suffered one of the week’s most damaging falls, dropping six places after losing 27-24 in overtime at Washington. The defending champions now sit outside the projected playoff field. Their second loss also weakened their Big Ten title hopes, leaving little margin for recovery.

15. USC (8-3) – Big Ten

Previous Rank – 18

USC climbed three spots after defeating Maryland 35-21. Jayden Maiava threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense picked off three passes. Wins over Ohio State and Washington strengthen the Trojans’ resume, and their upcoming meeting with UCLA carries enormous importance.

16. Arizona (8-3) – Big 12

Previous Rank – 19

Arizona continued its climb with a 35-28 overtime victory over Kansas State after trailing by 11 points. The Wildcats now sit at No. 16, their highest ranking under Brent Brennan. Their three losses have all come against teams currently ranked inside the top 12.

17. Oklahoma (7-4) – SEC

Previous Rank – 22

Oklahoma jumped five places after beating Texas A&M 28-7, extending its winning streak to three games. The Sooners own victories over Texas, Florida and Ole Miss, giving them a resume that stands out despite four losses. Their SEC schedule has also helped their standing.

18. Houston (8-3) – Big 12

Previous Rank – 20

Houston moved up after edging West Virginia 34-31 on the road. The victory helped the Cougars recover from their loss to Colorado and reach 8-3. They remain outside the playoff bracket, but another strong finish would give the program a chance at a second consecutive 10-win season.

19. Louisville (8-3) – ACC

Previous Rank – 23

Louisville climbed four spots after extending its winning streak to six games. The Cardinals have turned a disappointing 2-3 opening into an impressive late-season run under Jeff Brohm. A victory over Kentucky in the Governor’s Cup would provide another boost, although a playoff invitation remains unlikely.

20. Florida (7-4) – SEC

Previous Rank – 24

Florida gained four places after beating Vanderbilt 34-27. The Gators produced 411 yards without committing a turnover and have notable victories over Texas and Ole Miss. Four losses leave them outside realistic playoff contention, but their resume has earned some late recognition.

21. Ohio State (7-4) – Big Ten

Previous Rank – 14

Ohio State dropped seven spots after Nebraska handed the Buckeyes a 31-28 defeat. Four losses have effectively ended their playoff hopes and left them with their lowest CFP ranking. It is a painful fall for a program that entered the season expecting to compete for a championship.

22. Ole Miss (7-4) – SEC

Previous Rank – 25

Ole Miss moved up three places after routing Wofford 59-17. The Rebels benefited from losses around them, including Kentucky and Boise State falling out of the rankings. Their four defeats make a playoff push unrealistic, but they managed to hold onto a place in the top 25.

23. Missouri (7-4) – SEC

Previous Rank – Unranked

Missouri returned to the rankings after defeating previously No. 16 Kentucky 28-14. The Tigers have also collected important victories over ranked competition, including Florida. Their four losses keep them away from the playoff conversation, but the Kentucky result provided a timely boost.

24. Washington (7-4) – Big 12

Previous Rank – Unranked

Washington entered the rankings after pulling off the upset of Indiana. The Huskies won 27-24 in overtime, handing the defending champions their second loss. Four victories in their last five conference games have also helped Jedd Fisch’s team finish the season with renewed momentum.

25. Nebraska (7-4) – Big Ten

Previous Rank – Unranked

Nebraska grabbed the final spot after knocking off Ohio State 31-28. The victory was particularly significant for a program that had struggled against ranked opponents for years. The Huskers finally have a signature result, and it was enough to push them into the CFP rankings.