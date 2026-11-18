The latest College Football Playoff rankings have sparked plenty of controversy, and the committee has some serious explaining to do. Ohio State rocketed six spots after beating Northwestern, while Oregon clawed its way back into playoff contention. But the biggest head-scratcher?

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Alabama somehow held onto No. 3 despite all three teams it previously beat while ranked suffering losses over the weekend.

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CFP Rankings Released on November 17

1. Georgia (9-1) – SEC

Previous Rank: 1

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Georgia had little trouble keeping its grip on No. 1. The Bulldogs hammered Missouri 48-21, moving to 9-1 and giving the committee another reminder of their strength. Their resume remains among the country’s best, particularly in strength of record. With no other top-10 team stumbling, there was little reason to move Kirby Smart’s team.

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2. Utah (10-0) – Big 12

Previous Rank: 2

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Utah survived a wild one against Arizona, escaping with a 40-39 victory to remain unbeaten. The Utes are now 10-0, own the nation’s longest active winning streak at 16 games, and have quality victories over BYU, Arizona, and Houston. Staying at No. 2 keeps them well-positioned for a first-round bye.

3. Alabama (8-2) – SEC

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Previous Rank: 3

Alabama’s ranking raised eyebrows for another reason. All three of its ranked victories, Kentucky, South Carolina, and LSU, lost this weekend. But the Tide remained at No. 3 after beating Vanderbilt 21-6. Their losses to Georgia and Tennessee haven’t knocked them down either. The committee seems to value Alabama’s schedule and overall resume more than those setbacks.

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4. UCLA (10-0) – Big Ten

Previous Rank: 4

UCLA continues to make the committee’s early doubts look more and more irrelevant. The undefeated Bruins ground out a 22-14 win over Illinois, moving to 10-0 and retaining No. 4. Their resume metrics remain excellent, and coach Bob Chesney has kept the team winning even when performances aren’t spectacular. A first-round bye is now within reach.

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5. Texas (8-2) – SEC

Previous Rank: 6

Texas made one of the weekend’s biggest statements, stealing a 22-21 victory at LSU, with Arch Manning connecting with Raleek Brown for the decisive touchdown. That pushed the Longhorns ahead of Notre Dame and into No. 5. Wins over Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Missouri give Texas a resume the committee respects.

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6. Notre Dame (9-1) – Independent

Previous Rank: 5

Notre Dame did its part, crushing Boston College 41-7, but still slipped one place. Texas’ dramatic victory over LSU proved enough to move the Longhorns ahead. The Irish remain dangerous, though. Their win over Miami is a significant resume piece, while their only defeat came against BYU. At No. 6, their playoff hopes remain healthy.

7. Miami (9-1) – ACC

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Previous Rank: 7

Miami stayed at No. 7 after responding to its Notre Dame defeat with a 36-25 win over Duke. Darian Mensah threw for 382 yards, while Javian Mallory accounted for three touchdowns. The Hurricanes remain unbeaten in ACC play and have a valuable win over Wake Forest. Winning the conference could still give them a much bigger playoff reward.

8. Indiana (9-1) – Big Ten

Previous Rank: 9

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Indiana finally gave the committee a convincing answer to questions about its resume. Curt Cignetti had pushed back against criticism of the schedule, and this was the response his team needed. The Hoosiers beat USC 27-13, picking up their first victory over a CFP-ranked opponent this season. That result moved them from No. 9 to No. 8.

9. Tennessee (8-2) – SEC

Previous Rank: 8

Tennessee stayed inside the top 10 after taking care of Texas A&M with a 22-7 road victory. The Vols still own one of the country’s most valuable results: a 26-10 win over Alabama. Their two defeats came by a combined six points against Texas and South Carolina. That head-to-head Alabama result remains a major advantage.

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10. BYU (8-2) – Big 12

Previous Rank: 10

BYU held its position despite having two losses, largely because the committee cannot ignore its victory over Notre Dame. The Cougars also responded to their defeat against Utah by beating Baylor 28-7. Bear Bachmeier accounted for four touchdowns. With Arizona also climbing into the rankings, BYU’s collection of quality results looks stronger.

11. Wake Forest (9-1) – ACC

Previous Rank: 13

Wake Forest is making a serious playoff push under first-year coach Jake Dickert. The Demon Deacons demolished SMU 49-7, scoring 42 points before halftime and finishing with 535 yards. Their seventh straight victory moved them up two places to No. 11. An undefeated road record and strong resume metrics have helped them edge ahead of Texas Tech.

12. Texas Tech (9-1) – Big 12

Previous Rank: 12

Texas Tech put 52 points on Oklahoma State, but the committee barely rewarded the Red Raiders. They remain at No. 12, just outside the projected playoff field. Thomas Castellanos helped power the offensive explosion, yet Wake Forest’s climb pushed Texas Tech down the pecking order. The Red Raiders must now win out and strengthen their Big 12 title chances.

13. Oregon (7-3) – Big Ten

Previous Rank: 16

Oregon is suddenly back in the conversation after climbing three spots. The Ducks demolished Michigan 31-7 and have won three straight. Their victories over Ohio State, Boise State, and USC give them an unusually strong collection of results. Three losses remain a problem, but their schedule strength and impressive road performances have kept the playoff door from closing.

14. Ohio State (7-3) – Big Ten

Previous Rank: 20

Ohio State made the biggest move among the established contenders, jumping six spots after beating Northwestern 28-19. The Buckeyes stopped a two-game losing streak and received some help from teams falling around them. Their road wins over Indiana and Iowa remain valuable, while all three defeats came against ranked opponents.

15. Iowa (8-2) – Big Ten

Previous Rank: 15

Iowa remained at No. 15 despite beating Purdue 28-7. The Hawkeyes have an 8-2 record and one of the nation’s strongest defenses, but their resume hasn’t convinced the committee to move them closer to the playoff field. Their head-to-head defeat against Ohio State also hurts.

16. Kentucky (7-3) – SEC

Previous Rank: 11

Kentucky suffered one of the week’s nastiest drops, falling five places after losing 21-14 to Florida at home. The Wildcats have now lost consecutive games and slipped outside the projected playoff field. With Missouri and Louisville still ahead, Kentucky has little room for another mistake.

17. Boise State (9-1) – Pac-12

Previous Rank: 24

Boise State made a seven-place jump, landing at No. 17 after beating Oregon State 46-41. The Broncos have won nine straight and remain the highest-ranked Group of Six representative. The highest-ranked G6 champion receives an automatic playoff spot. Their offensive production and nine-game winning streak make them difficult to overlook.

18. USC (7-3) – Big Ten

Previous Rank: 18

USC stayed at No. 18 despite losing 27-13 at Indiana. The Trojans can point to their October victory over Ohio State, which gained value after the Buckeyes climbed six places. Their loss to a top-10 opponent also wasn’t enough to send them tumbling. Still, three defeats leave USC needing a strong finish to revive its playoff chances.

19. Arizona (7-3) – Big 12

Previous Rank: 23

Arizona actually gained four places after losing to Utah, and the narrow 40-39 defeat explains why. The Wildcats pushed the unbeaten Utes to the final moments and showed they can compete with the country’s best. At 7-3, they remain behind several Big 12 contenders.

20. Houston (7-3) – Big 12

Previous Rank: 14

Houston dropped six places to No. 20, taking another hit after a difficult stretch. The Cougars remain alive in the Big 12 race, but their resume metrics aren’t impressive. Their schedule includes difficult opponents such as Utah and Texas Tech, though that only provides limited comfort.

21. South Carolina (6-4) – SEC

Previous Rank: 17

South Carolina fell four places after getting hammered 34-6 by Arkansas. The defeat wiped away much of the momentum built during a four-game winning streak. The Gamecocks still have quality victories over Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Florida, but their inconsistency is becoming difficult to ignore. Hosting No. 1 Georgia offers a chance to change the conversation.

22. Oklahoma (6-4) – SEC

Previous Rank: Unranked

Oklahoma finally entered the CFP rankings after knocking off Ole Miss 24-17. The Sooners had already beaten Florida the previous week, giving them consecutive victories over ranked opponents. Their win over Texas also helps explain the committee’s decision.

23. Louisville (7-3) – ACC

Previous Rank: Unranked

Louisville broke into the rankings after putting together five consecutive conference victories. Jeff Brohm’s team has recovered from a disappointing 2-3 start and now sits at No. 23. Wins over Florida State, Syracuse, Stanford, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina helped build the case.

24. Florida (6-4) – SEC

Previous Rank: Unranked

Florida returned to the rankings after pulling off a 21-14 road upset against Kentucky. The Gators have now beaten three teams currently inside the CFP Top 25, including Texas and Ole Miss. Their four losses remain a considerable obstacle, but the strength of their SEC schedule gives the committee enough reason to keep them in the rankings.

25. Ole Miss (6-4) – SEC

Previous Rank: 16

Ole Miss has fallen all the way to No. 25 after losing 24-17 at Oklahoma. The Rebels entered the season with considerably bigger ambitions, but four defeats have left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Back-to-back games against Wofford and Mississippi State offer opportunities to finish strongly, though a realistic path into the 12-team field has disappeared.