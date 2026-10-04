Chad Johnson Warns Bryce Underwood Should Face $12M NFL QB’s College Fate After Michigan Loss

Bryce Underwood’s biggest problem at Michigan is no longer what he was supposed to become. It is what he is showing right now. The former No. 1 recruit looked lost in Minneapolis on Saturday, as Minnesota upset Michigan 20-14.

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The Wolverines managed only 180 total yards and went scoreless after halftime. That performance has reopened the question Michigan thought it had answered after September’s win over Oklahoma.

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“If the backup was better or had an opportunity to push Bryce Underwood for a job,” Former Bengals WR Chad Johnson said on Shannon Sharpe’s October 4 podcast. “Despite how much money he’s making. I’m sure there would have been a conversation about it.”

That is not the same as saying Michigan should bench him. It does, however, expose the awkward part of paying a teenager like a franchise quarterback before he has played like one.

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Underwood’s recruitment became one of the defining NIL stories in college football. Michigan’s package for the Belleville, Michigan, product was reported at roughly $12 million in revenue-sharing and NIL arrangements.

Larry Ellison and Tom Brady were among the figures involved in helping bring him to Ann Arbor after Underwood had initially committed to LSU. That number created expectations no freshman quarterback could realistically escape.

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In truth, Underwood wasn’t a disaster as a freshman. He started all games, threw for 2,428 yards, 11 TDs, and nine interceptions. He also added 392 rushing yards and six scores. But the sophomore jump has not arrived consistently.

“Maybe this might be a good calling,” Johnson said about benching Bryce Underwood. “Maybe this might be a wake-up call. I know it’s the NFL, but still, Bryce Young got benched, right?”

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There have been flashes. He ran for 87 yards and a 38-yard touchdown against Oklahoma. He also produced 276 yards and two touchdowns against Iowa.

The problem is what happens when Michigan needs him to operate the passing game without the run game rescuing him. Against Oklahoma, he completed only nine of 17 passes for 111 yards.

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Michigan won because its defense held Oklahoma in check, and Jordan Marshall scored the winning touchdown after a late turnover. Minnesota yesterday was worse.

Bryce Underwood repeatedly missed throws, took three sacks, and struggled to create anything after Michigan lost its halftime lead. On fourth-and-5 with the Wolverines trailing 20-14, he dropped back and threw the ball out of bounds, ending Michigan’s final realistic chance.

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It would be unfair to put all of Michigan’s problems on Bryce Underwood. The offensive line has not been good enough, and the Wolverines managed only 79 rushing yards against Minnesota.

Andrew Marsh also muffed a punt that gave Minnesota better field position. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck has also taken heat for predictable play calls and failing to make the right adjustments.

Of course, Underwood has not had an easy setup. He also has not done much to make things easier for himself. For Johnson, though, the concern goes even beyond Underwood’s mechanics.

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“I didn’t like how soft-spoken he was,” Johnson said, adding that he wants his quarterback to speak with more conviction and confidence.

That might sound like a small thing, but it matters for a QB. The position demands more than throwing the ball. Quarterbacks have to lead the offense, handle mistakes, and keep the team steady when things go wrong.

Underwood is still a sophomore, so some of that will come with time. That $12 million NIL money doesn’t suddenly make a young quarterback more confident. That is where the Bryce Young comparison starts to matter.

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Young was benched by Carolina after an ugly 2024 start. Through two games, the former No. 1 pick had completed only under 60% of his passes, thrown three interceptions against no touchdowns, and taken six sacks.

Carolina had managed just 245 passing yards at that point. The benching ended up giving Young a chance to reset. He returned later in the season and closed 2024 with 2,403 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Underwood is still only a sophomore, but Michigan cannot afford to wait forever for the potential to become production. After Minnesota exposed the same concerns that have followed him all season, the question of whether he needs a reset is no longer going away.