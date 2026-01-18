FSU Legend Jameis Winston Lends Help to Mike Norvell to Improve WR Brother’s Prospects

Mike Norvell is tapping into familiar firepower at FSU. After Thomas Castellanos dropped his extra-year appeal and declared for the draft, the Seminoles suddenly needed more QB depth, even after signing Ashton Daniels. Enter Jameis Winston to the rescue.

The former FSU star and current Giants QB was in Tallahassee while accompanying his brother Jonah. He is a wide receiver who signed with the Seminoles last month. While on campus, Winston also spent time with FSU’s top QB target, Champ Monds IV, who was visiting at the same time. And this gesture gave a subtle but intriguing boost to Norvell’s recruiting push.

Monds was on campus today and even snapped a photo with former Heisman winner Jameis Winston. Florida State actually became his second offer back on June 12, 2024. Monds checks in at around 6-foot-2, 224 pounds, and was originally a 2028 prospect before reclassifying to the 2027 cycle. Even with the jump, he’s still viewed as a high-end 4-star recruit.

He also comes from serious athletic bloodlines. His grandfather was an All-American at Nebraska, and his father played professional baseball. Additionally, two uncles suited up for college football, with one making it to the NFL. On the field, Monds brings a rare mix of accuracy and power. As a freshman in 2024, he threw for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns, while also rushing for 502 yards and nine more scores.

Physically, he’s already built like a college quarterback. With his build, scouts rave about his live arm and strength, especially his ability to break tackles and make plays in space. He’s also been vocal about how well he fits Florida State’s offense. In an interview with 247Sports, Monds said he feels tailor-made for Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn’s system.

“It’s definitely great hearing how they want me in their offense and how I fit… overall, I fit their offense very well.”

During his visit, Monds spent plenty of time with quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker, which only strengthened the connection. FSU also has a strong pipeline at his school, Vero Beach High. They have already signed two of his teammates in the 2026 class. One is four-star wideout Efrem White and three-star safety Jordan Crutchfield.

And even if nothing else clicks right away, the visit still had a special moment. Getting some time with Jameis Winston, the QB who led FSU to a national title in 2013 and won the Heisman, is a powerful reminder of what’s possible in Tallahassee. Add in the fact that Winston’s own brother Jonah is now part of the receiver room, and it’s easy to see why this visit left a strong impression.

The Winston legacy continues in Tallahassee

Jonah Winston might be undersized at around 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds. But he’s a dynamic playmaker. He projects mainly as a slot receiver and stands out for his elite footwork and crisp route-running. As a senior, he led his team with 53 catches for 625 yards and four touchdowns, consistently creating separation. Winston is dangerous in space, too. He is effective on end-arounds, running routes out of the backfield, and creating plays in space.

Across his junior and senior seasons, he scored nine rushing touchdowns and averaged over seven yards per carry as a junior. On top of that, Winston has played varsity quarterback since his freshman year, making him a real option for trick plays and Wildcat looks. He’s also returned punts and can serve as a holder on extra points. Growing up around the game, especially with brother Jameis in the NFL, shows in his advanced football IQ.

That stood out to FSU’s staff, who made him a priority. Mike Norvell and receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. stayed in constant contact. Winston said it’s something only FSU did. Odell Haggins’ long-standing relationship with the family also helped. The program’s family atmosphere and energy won Winston over, and he committed right after FSU’s season-opening win over Alabama.

FSU offered him early in the summer of 2023, and he chose the Seminoles over Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Maryland after the staff clearly showed him how he would fit as a versatile offensive weapon.