Chargers Legend’s Son Emerges Potential Arch Manning Successor in Big Texas Update

After all the ‘almosts’ and ‘maybes’, Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns just secured the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for 2025. Sarkisian and his staff have constructed this roster inside out, loading up the trenches and defense with talent while still acquiring playmakers at quarterback and receiver. On defense, Justus Terry and Lance Jackson could lead a unit that could anchor Texas in the long run. In the secondary, four-star cornerback Kade Phillips is another large acquisition.

The back-to-back College Football Playoff showings in the program have altered the mindset, and the recruits now believe that in Texas, you can win big and develop for the NFL. Speaking of the future, another name pops up in the roster. Over the weekend, NFL legend Philip Rivers’ son, Gunner Rivers, was in Austin for a visit as part of the 2027 cycle. The Rivers family is visiting Texas, and Gunner is already generating buzz as a quarterback prospect to follow.

On3 posted on Instagram. “2027 4-star QB Gunner Rivers is at Texas today, @InsideTexas reports🤘,” It began early with Insiders reporting that Gunner, who is already making waves at St. Michael’s Catholic in Alabama, would be putting on a show in front of Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff. Gunner is rated as the No. 57 overall prospect and the No. 7 quarterback in the country in the 2027 On3 Industry Ranking, and he’s Alabama’s top-ranked player in his class. Not bad for a youngster who has two years of high school remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On3 Recruits (@on3recruits) Expand Post

In his sophomore year, Gunner already had a stat line of 3,947 yards and 36 scores to just six interceptions. Now, here’s where it gets interesting for Longhorn Nation. With Arch Manning already entrenched at the quarterback position, and the Texas QB room is as deep as ever, everybody’s already speculating about who might be next up. Gunner Rivers, with his NFL lineage and high-major production, was similarly noted for his poise and large arm, and many are already drawing comparisons to Arch. Both are football royalty and possess that cool, unflappable demeanor in the center. If Gunner continues to progress and Texas acquires him, the QB torch in Austin might pass from one storied name to another without batting an eye.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does Gunner Rivers’ first offer mean for his future?

Gunner received a red-carpet welcome at NC State. Philip Rivers took an unofficial trip to Raleigh, relishing the legacy atmosphere and showing the NC State administration what the future generation of Rivers might have in store for them. You can be sure the Wolfpack faithful would have nothing but joy in watching another Rivers dishing out passes at Carter-Finley Stadium.

His arm talent and football smarts were already gaining popularity, but then came Auburn. Auburn was the first SEC school to offer him a scholarship, and that’s a fairly big deal for a sophomore who still has two years of high school ball remaining. Alabama, not wanting to be left behind, also brought in head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan to St. Michael’s, and Philip and his son set up a trip to Tuscaloosa as well. The Crimson Tide has not yet extended an offer, but is closely tracking him.

Gunner, as the No. 24 recruit nationally and the No. 2 quarterback in the country, it’s no surprise the blue-bloods are circling. The first SEC offer is a rite of passage for Southern’s top prospects, and for Gunner, it’s the official beginning of what’s shaping up to be a wild ride recruiting-wise. He’s got the name, he’s got the statistics, and now he’s got everyone’s attention in the top college football programs. And with the added label as a Chargers Legend’s son, the question isn’t if he will hand in a powerhouse, it’s which one will he choose for himself.