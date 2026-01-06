‘Cheating’: Julian Lewis’ Father Mounts Call Against Playoff QB After Major Career Advantage Granted

Oxford is buzzing as star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss awaits a decision on his eligibility waiver. But the possibility of a sixth collegiate season has also drawn criticism, including from the father of Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis, who argues the system unfairly favors older players.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Why are people in support of a guy who is ready for the next level staying in college for a 6th season?” asked Colorado QB Julian Lewis’ dad, T. Carlton Lewis. “When does it become cheating (HS holdback turned 6th yr college player)? What about the recruits who have waited for an opportunity at Ole Miss, their clocks are running out?”

Lewis’ concern pertains to a bigger question that’s looming large at college football right now. Who gets their shot, and who stays stuck on the sidelines for years. While Chambliss spent years developing physically and mentally, five full seasons before reaching the SEC, many recruits and underclassmen are burning through their eligibility simply waiting for an opening that may never come. To Lewis, allowing a sixth-year quarterback to remain in college crosses the line from opportunity to imbalance.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is why he used the word “cheating”; not to suggest rule-breaking, but to describe a system that, in his view, tilts competition toward players whose development clocks have already run far longer than those lining up across from them.

Undoubtedly, the locker room is fired up after Trinidad’s decision. But look closer, and you may see a subtle sting felt by a few. Redshirt freshman AJ Maddox came fresh off an injury, competing for more playing time this season. When Chambliss made his way from Ferris State this season, Maddox was all prepped up to compete.

“I don’t think it affected me at all. I came here to compete,” he stated confidently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Chambliss had entered Ole Miss, knowingly as a backup. But when Austin Simmons injured his ankle, Trinidad got the starting gig. And has since never looked back. Then comes Austin Simmons, the former starting quarterback. Even after his recovery, the QB1 gig remained with Chambliss. His successful decorated record made sure that Ole Miss kept on winning. When the transfer portal opened, Simmons left, looking for greener pastures. Although his decision came before Trinidad’s 2026 deal with the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Carlton Lewis’s comments are not just about Ole Miss. It’s a bitter commentary on the eligibility saga at the macro level. His comments do not only relate to Trinidad Chambliss. James Nnaji’s return to college basketball also may have contributed to his frustration.

After being selected as the No. 31 draft pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, he is making a U-turn to college basketball. Though he has never played in the pro league, his arrival at Baylor has stirred a significant controversy.

“The man will be 24 years old next season.” Julian Lewis’s dad, Carlton, continues. “You’re actually horrible at anything if you haven’t figured out how to be good at it after doing it for 5 years. He’s great at 23 against 19-20 year olds because that’s what UGA had out there. Now you want to be the oldest man in the SEC?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The frustration is not exactly about eligibility, but rather the age gap. Well, no one’s gonna like it if a pro-collegiate player competes with high school players and wins. Naturally, that player is gonna have leverage, in terms of experience and the maturity that comes with being immersed in the sport for so many years.

Currently, we are unsure if Chambliss will be returning next season. For now, he has re-committed to the Ole Miss Rebels. But his return hinges on the NCAA committee’s decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinidad Chambliss’ future in limbo

There’s no doubt that Trinidad Chambliss will retain his starting position on returning to Oxford. But for that to happen, he needs a green light from the NCAA itself. It’s been almost two months since he has been fighting for his eligibility for a sixth season. After taking a regular redshirt in 2021, he did not see any action in the 2022 season either. Owing to constant respiratory issues, he underwent surgery, keeping him far away from playing ball. And for that very season, he is requesting a medical redshirt.

His legal representative, Tom Mars, is making sure that his waiver gets through. On Monday, he forwarded a follow-up letter stressing his client’s medical case. According to the NCAA bylaws, Circumstances Beyond Control (12.6.1.7.1.1), to be precise, athletes have no control over medical problems. So, if there’s proof, they can get an additional season.

“Based on the ‘objective evidence’ submitted by Ole Miss, it would be absurd for the Committee to conclude that 91 pages of medical records and a detailed letter from Trinidad’s treating physician do not constitute ‘other appropriate medical documentation’ within the meaning of Bylaw 12.6.4.2.2,” Tom Mars wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chambliss’s case is strong enough to prove that. Presently, the NCAA hasn’t reached a verdict, yet the QB remains positive.