“Check the Stats”: Deion Sanders Sends Stern Message on Leaving Players Behind for Georgia Tech Game

Colorado has two weeks of fall camp in the books, and Deion Sanders is closely watching who separates from the crowd. The Buffs open their 2026 season at Georgia Tech on Thursday, Sept. 3, and Sanders wants to know who he can trust before loading the bus. He made that stance clear during a recent team meeting.

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“We’re going to be physical today and it’s going to be forceful,” Deion Sanders said via Thee Pregame Network. “We going to see who separates from the pack. That’s what we looking for. I’m looking for the people that I know I can put on that plane and trust when we go down to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech.” Then he cut straight to the point, adding, “Check the stats.”

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For Sanders, that three-word directive is not just motivation. Travel rosters in college football are strictly limited on road trips, meaning roughly a third of the roster will literally be left behind in Boulder. Coach Prime relies on daily practice metrics, tracking everything from dropped passes to missed assignments, to decide who boards the flight and who stays home.

Sanders followed up by connecting practice production directly to future opportunities. His point to the locker room was simple: NFL scouts look at winning programs and productive stat sheets. If players want to reach the professional level, they have to produce right now in camp to earn the team’s trust. “All you got to do is win,” Sanders added, making it clear that individual playing time depends entirely on team results.

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That pressure is already shaping daily position battles in Boulder. On defense, former Oklahoma cornerback Makari Vickers has turned heads after a quiet first year with the program. Offensively, tight end Zach Atkins is taking on a larger role in coordinator Brennan Marion’s scheme, lining up wide and in the slot after posting 149 receiving yards last season. That versatility gives young quarterback Julian Lewis another dependable target alongside Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr., who has quickly emerged as a top option after missing spring drills.

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The battle for travel spots is equally intense along the lines and in the linebacker room. Offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden has taken snaps at both guard and tackle, while freshman Xavier Payne is earning reps against upperclassmen. At linebacker, young prospects Carson Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr. are pushing hard for snaps alongside transfers Gideon Lampron, Tyler Martinez, and Liona Lefau.

The urgency makes sense given the challenge waiting in Atlanta. Opening the season on the road against a disciplined Georgia Tech squad leaves no room for empty roster spots. Analysts note that Georgia Tech’s physical running attack will test Colorado’s discipline early, making it crucial for Sanders to bring only the players who have proven their assignment reliability in practice.

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That is why Sanders is laying down the law early. He is not handing out travel warmups based on potential or past reputation. By the time the Buffaloes pack for Atlanta, the practice film and stat sheets will make the decisions for him, leaving those who fell short behind in Boulder.