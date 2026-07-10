“Childhood Dream”: Deion Sanders’ Assistant Coach Gets Emotional as EA Sports Fulfills His Lifelong Wish

Deion Sanders’ staffer Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” offense is now playable in EA Sports College Football 27, a childhood dream realized. The Colorado offensive coordinator’s scheme earned a spot in the game’s playbook, sharing his excitement on social media. For most assistants, EA Sports inclusion is a career capstone. For Marion, it is a validation of a vision he has carried since childhood.

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“S/o to @EASPORTS The GoGo is in the game! Childhood dream. Been writing plays everyday since I was seven years old,” wrote Brennan Marion on his X on July 9, after the release of the EA Sports College Football 27 version.

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Marion first appeared in EA Sports as a player, then returned in 2027 as a coach whose scheme carries his identity. In this year’s edition, the Go-Go offense is available in the playbook options, and Colorado’s staff shows up in the game’s team data.

This season, other high-profile names appear in the game, but Marion stands out because his scheme is labeled “Go-Go” in the playbook. EA Sports added the Go-Go as Colorado’s media profile surged and gamers asked for fresh, tempo-heavy playbooks to try in College Football 27.

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Before joining Colorado, during his high school career, Marion invented this unique offensive scheme. It involves unconventional backfield alignments, tempo, and spacing that not only help a QB run less but also score more with the help of two running backs on the same side of a quarterback. The visibility boosts Marion’s profile beyond the sidelines and gives Colorado’s brand a new touchpoint with fans who build their teams around the Go-Go in the game.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders, along with coaches like Miami’s Mario Cristobal and North Carolina’s Bill Belichick, declined to license their name, image and likeness for the video game. And that wasn’t the first time; Coach Prime hasn’t appeared in the last two editions of the franchise. That may not impact their 2026 season, but you can’t deny the fact that many wait for this chance.

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In this year’s edition, coaches such as Georgia’s Kirby Smart are featured, while others, including Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, opted in. Regardless of Deion Sanders’s absence, it features Colorado players like Julian Lewis, who is busy mastering the Go-Go offense to make a breakout season. That possibility is clear in the OC’s confidence.

“Humbled to be sought out by the best to ever do it in football—Coach Prime,” said Marion in a statement in December 2025. “It’s my mission to make sure we put a great product on the field that the entire CU family can be proud of! Sko Buffs!”

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Mario’s arrival in Boulder definitely helps them level up their offense. But the Buffs have to convert their talent into on-field success. The Go-Go’s new spot in EA Sports raises Marion’s profile, but Colorado still must turn that attention into points and wins in 2026.