Children’s Hospital Foundation Announces “Special” Role for ESPN’s Laura Rutledge as She Joins Longtime Patient

Away from her college football duties, Laura Rutledge is set to take on a new role, joining the Connecticut Children’s Foundation Gala as co-host for the event scheduled for November 14, alongside Johnson Brunetti and a longtime Connecticut Children’s patient, Daniela.

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Connecticut Children’s Foundation took to Instagram to announce Rutledge as the co-host of its upcoming gala, alongside long-term patients of the hospital.

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“We’re thrilled to announce that ESPN’s Laura Rutledge will co-host our 2026 Connecticut Children’s Foundation Gala,” Connecticut Children’s Foundation’s official handle shared on Instagram, with a picture of Rutledge with Daniela.

“Taking place on November 14, our SOLD-OUT Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, generosity, and heartfelt moments as we come together to raise critical funds for patients who depend on Connecticut Children’s for lifesaving care.”

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The foundation holds the gala each year to raise funds for children’s health care, medical research, and programs supporting young patients and their families.

The event, which follows a celestial theme this year, is divided into three parts, according to its official page. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., featuring entertainment, photo opportunities, and a preview of the silent auction.

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The main program follows, with dinner, patient stories, special performances, live auctions, and a Bid for Kids appeal. The evening will then conclude with an after-party featuring music and dancing.

For those unaware of the ‘Bid for Kids’ appeal, it is a fundraising initiative specifically benefiting Connecticut Children’s Emergency Department. The Wider proceeds will support the Greatest Need Children’s Fund, which helps the hospital provide paediatric care and resources wherever they are needed most.

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Rutledge joins a list of past hosts, becoming the latest addition to the list of personalities who have previously taken on hosting responsibilities. In 2025, ESPN’s Elle Duncan co-hosted alongside Nate, a patient ambassador who shared his experience of treatment at the hospital.

The 2024 gala featured a Willy Wonka (“Golden Ticket“) theme, and the 2025 gala was themed Wicked. It featured Broadway performances and appearances by several celebrities, with comedian Brent Morin serving as the evening’s emcee.

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Rutledge expressed her excitement by resharing the hospital’s Instagram post with a caption, “So excited for this.”

Last year’s gala raised more than $3 million for the neonatal intensive care unit. The 2024 edition raised $2,686,877, including $1,419,500 through Bid for Kids, for the Advanced Cellular and Gene Therapy Unit.

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The gala is already sold out, with several celebrities and high-profile individuals expected to attend. The foundation has not said how much this year’s event will raise. This year’s appeal will support the Emergency Department, confirmed by sources.