Chip Kelly Makes Feelings Clear on Jerry Neuheisel After UCLA Moved on From Him

On January 2, it was announced that Jerry Neuheisel will join Chip Kelly as quarterbacks coach after previously working with him at Westwood. And if history is anything to go by, then Northwestern is readying itself to scare the defenses of its opponents, as Chip Kelly rightly voiced.

“I think everybody saw what he did when he took over as the coordinator play caller at UCLA and had some really, really big games, but that wasn’t a surprise to, I think, myself and his dad,” Northwestern OC Chip Kelly said during his first media interaction since taking over.

“I think we’re his two biggest fans, but the chance to get the chance to work with him again, I think he’s, like I said, a rising star in this profession, and I think he’ll be a head coach really shortly, but I think he’s everything you’re looking for in a coach. I think he pours into his players.”

Jerry Neuheisel spent eight seasons at UCLA as a graduate assistant before earning a promotion to wide receivers coach in 2021 under Kelly. Later, he transitioned to tight ends coach in 2023 and worked under DeShaun Foster as an assistant coach. And following OC Tino Sunseri’s dismissal, he took over the offensive play-calling duties. Now that Nueheisel is no longer at UCLA, Dean Kennedy was hired as the new offensive coordinator at UCLA in December 2025.

Neuheisel started things with real dominance as UCLA notched three straight wins, averaging 33.3 points per game, which was a massive jump from the 19.3 points per game offense before he took over. That’s why Chip Kelly believes Neuheisel can be a future head coach. He took over in adversity and delivered.

To top that, the 33-year-old has a history of developing players into stars. Under him, tight end Moliki Matavao led the team in receptions (41) and receiving yards (506), and even wide receiver Logan Loya put up a strong game in 2023, reeling in 59 passes for 655 yards and five touchdowns–all team highs.

So, even if there’s not much experience under his belt, Jerry Neuheisel’s potential can make him a leader in the future. Just take the example of Oklahoma’s OC Ben Arbuckle, who was just 27 when he landed the OC job at WSU. He also helped develop Cam Ward and John Mateer. He helped the Sooners to a 4-0 start with impressive wins against Michigan and Auburn.

“He’s got great knowledge in terms of what his competency is in terms of the game itself, and he’s a great relationship guy, so I think we were really excited, and when I brought his name up to David, he was really excited about the chance that we could bring,” Kelly added.

So, it’s all about the techniques.

On that note, though, Neuheisel is not the only one Northwestern is taking a chance on after ups and downs.

Northwestern head coach shows immense trust in Chip Kelly’s offense

Northwestern is making an impact under fourth-year head coach David Braun, who’s developing the team for a real breakout season. His first move? Bringing Chip Kelly into the team, who is one of the most celebrated offensive minds. Kelly built his reputation as Oregon’s head coach, then moved to the Eagles, 49ers, and most recently, the Raiders.

But things didn’t turn in his favor, as he was fired after 11 games and a 2-9 record. Despite that shakeup, Braun is trusting him while making his expectations clear.

“If we’re in a bold state that the goal and expectation is to compete and win Big Ten championships, if you’re not on board with that vision, then you shouldn’t be here,” Braun said.

With Neuheisel’s arrival on the staff and Kelly’s presence, Northwestern is all set to pull off an “Indiana kind of season.” Braun’s mindset aligns perfectly with Kelly’s resume, which includes serving as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in 2024 when the team won the national championship. So, if Kelly brings the same power back into Northwestern, there’s no way to stop him.