Chip Kelly’s NFL Firing Turns Into Instant Warning for Brian Hartline

Brian Hartline is a trending name at Penn State. The offensive coordinator’s successful tenure developing elite NFL talent has earned him respect. Of late, that success has opened him multiple lucrative options outside Columbus, one that he might be tempted to explore. However, if Chip Kelly’s firing over the weekend has revealed one recurring pattern, it’s that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After getting fired, James Franklin started afresh at Virginia Tech, but AD Pat Kraft is still on the lookout. According to Pat Forde, Hartline is a popular name brewing up at Kraft’s office. Reports surfaced that the OC had been to the University Park for an in-person interview. Naturally, OSU fans held their breath. However, Barstool analyst Tate Moore, popularly known as Ohio Tate, has put across a brutal reality to Hartline. Leaving Columbus has ended up being disastrous for two individuals.

“Chip Kelly fired less than a year later,” he wrote, tagging the OC. “Jim Knowles gets James Franklin fired less than a year later. THE GRASS IS NOT ALWAYS GREENER OUTSIDE COLUMBUS, OHIO!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was a celebrated shot at Columbus. Having led the Buckeyes to the national championship cup and more. But in the next season, he took up the position of offensive coordinator at the Las Vegas Raiders. However, 11 games into the season (2-9), he was fired on Sunday. Moore’s intention is clear. If Hartline is considering the Penn State gig, he must remain cautious.

If Hartline agrees to head towards University Park, it won’t be the first time the Nittany Lions have stacked their coaching talent from Ryan Day’s staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, James Franklin’s Penn State lost to the Buckeyes 64-83. Determined not to let it happen again, Franklin hired OSU’s defensive mastermind Jim Knowles. But it hasn’t been a sunshine ride for either of the coaches. Due to three consecutive losses, including the White Out tradition, Franklin was eventually fired. And Knowles’ defensive playbook hasn’t yet shown its full potential.

Even fans have expressed their preference for Brian Hartline as their HC. In October, analyst and former Penn State alum Landon Tengwall posted a poll on his social media asking the Nittany Lions’ faithful to share their preferred next head coach. Brian Hartline topped the polls. The message is clear. But the question remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Will Brian Hartline head to Penn State?

Hartline is credited with developing the present NFL WR corps. Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are some of the faces developed under the watchful eyes of Hartline. Not just in the league, OSU’s present offensive weapons, including Heisman-caliber Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, are his work. Penn State already has the talent. But what it needs is talented staff. Naturally, Hartline is a popular name on AD Pat Kraft’s list.

Securing a good-to-go approval from Urban Meyer further bolsters the narrative. “He (Hartline) learned from us and (Buckeyes head) coach (Ryan) Day, and I think he’s ready (for being a head coach),” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But speculations and rumors are all smoke and mirrors. Is the offensive coordinator interested in leaving Columbus? In a conversation with Eleven Warriors, the OC talked about his love for Ohio State. However, he had admitted that he would be open to heading a national championship-caliber program.

“I love my alma mater at Ohio State. love building the receiver’s room,” he said. “I’d love to be a head coach and try to do that on a team, not just in one position; I want to be able to win a national championship. It would have to be a top program that paints that vision, that it can get done there. It’s that or the NFL.”

Penn State was the No. 2 program in the pre-season rankings before the tragedy struck. The Nittany Lions still have the talent and the potential. Does that count for Hartline? As of now, nothing is certain, except the fact that Penn State is interested in him.