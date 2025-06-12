Chris Ash Makes Big Marcus Freeman Admission After Putting Mario Cristobal’s $4.3M Weapon on High Alert

It’s been a while since we heard Miami and Notre Dame in the same breath. These two go a long way back, intertwined as archrivals for a considerable portion of the last century. But their meetings in the 21st century have been scattered and scarce, but that is going to change in the 2025 season. The last time these two clashed, the Hurricanes dominated the Fighting Irish with a 41-8 victory. And now with Mario Cristobal at the helm and elite QB Carson Beck behind the center, the Hurricanes will look to repeat history.

But that’s not something Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, Chris Ash, is losing any sleep over. The reason you ask? Marcus Freeman. Back in 2017, Notre Dame didn’t have Freeman on the sidelines. This time, the head coach has completely remodeled the Fighting Irish from within. His track record has shown continuous improvement over three seasons. First the Gator Bowl, then the Sun Bowl, and then equaling Notre Dame’s 14-win season record while being ever so close to the Natty. Freeman is bad news for Miami and everyone on the Irish schedule.

While speaking to IrishSportsDaily, Chris Ash reflected on why he thinks Freeman is one of the more promising coaches in college football today. When asked about what allowed Marcus Freeman to become a successful head coach, he said, “The first thing you notice about Marcus is he is who he is. He’s real, he’s authentic, he’s not trying to be somebody else. A lot of times, coaches get a job, they get a coordinator job, a head coaching job… they think they’ve gotta be somebody else, they gotta lead a different way, they’ve gotta change who they are.” But Marcus has never tried to fit into someone else’s mold of coaching. He consistently forged his own path. Since he assumed the office at Notre Dame, he has advocated for a trust-based leadership, and this is also something that Ash reflected upon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The second thing, I think, just looking at the overall organization, he’s done a great job of hiring people that he can trust, that are gonna do their job at a high level.” He then shared how Freeman’s coaching transcends beyond on-field ploys, he added. “They believe in a lot of the same things that he believes in. When you are who you are, you lead in a way that makes people feel appreciated and enjoy coming to work and being in your environment, and you’re able to surround yourself with other great people,” he said. And the outcomes of his trust-based approach are crystal clear in stats. Marcus hired Anthony Treash in August ‘24 as director of analytics, a position that did not exist before. And Anthony quickly became Freeman’s right-hand. Anthony’s analytical calls led Notre Dame to a record 73% fourth-down conversion rate, the second-highest in the school’s history.

AD

So, be it Carson Beck or the top 10 recruiting class in 2025, the Fighting Irish are ready for what will transpire in the 2025 season. Ash has already announced that for the Fighting Irish, the locus of control has always been inwards. For them, success hinges less on the opponent’s capabilities and more on their own. Carson Beck enters the season as one of the most touted QBs in the country. But with high expectations, scrutiny follows without an invitation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carson Beck is on high alert as Notre Dame prepares to pounce

Carson Beck may be Miami’s $4.3M man, but the price tag hasn’t brought unwavering faith yet. And his numbers justify the concern. Beck’s Interception tally doubled last year compared to his 2023 breakout, tying for the most INTs in the FBS by Week 9.

But that shouldn’t overshadow his credibility as a QB. In his first three games last season, Beck posted 222.7 passing yards per game, 0 interceptions, and 7 touchdowns. In 2023, he threw for nearly 4,000 yards with only 6 picks. The raw talent can’t be overlooked. Miami just needs consistency to get to its end goal.

On the other side, Notre Dame is still figuring out its quarterback puzzle. The Irish are currently evaluating two promising redshirts: sophomore Kenny Minchey and freshman CJ Carr. Both bring raw talent and upside, but there’s no denying the experience gap. With no significant college snaps under their belts, Notre Dame’s QB situation is more about potential than production. And Miami will exploit this. That said, youth doesn’t always mean weakness. What Minchey and Carr lack in experience, they make up for in preparation and poise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both have been mentored under Marcus Freeman’s detail-oriented regime, and with Notre Dame’s revamped offensive line and analytics-powered game planning, the Irish may surprise. For Beck, the spotlight turns hotter; he’ll have to prove himself against a team that thrives on excellent preparation. So raw talent alone won’t be Beck’s saviour anymore. So, who’s your money on? Beck’s arm or Freeman’s blueprint? Let us know where you are placing your chips.