Jeff Brohm Makes Major Miller Moss Announcement As Louisville Suffers Unexpected Blow

Cardinals were without starting quarterback Miller Moss and top rushers Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown against SMU. However, nobody predicted a 32-point loss. Now, the Cards have to break their three-game losing streak, and standing in their way is rival Kentucky. But for Louisville fans, the good news is slim, as their HC Jeff Brohm provided multiple injury updates.

“Well, we’re going to try to get Miller healthy,” Brohm said during Louisville’s Monday press conference as they try to get Miller Moss healthy. “I could see multiple quarterbacks possibly playing again. Yes.”

Miller Moss’s 2025 season took a rough turn just as Louisville needed its QB most. During practice leading up to the SMU game, the 23-year-old injured his foot, and coaches labeled him a “game-time decision.” While the Cardinals lost 38-6 to SMU, Moss watched from the sidelines. His status remains dicey for Louisville’s final game against Kentucky.

The former USC QB transfer had started all year for the Cardinals and helped power them to a 7-3 record with 2,344 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. His absence against SMU left Louisville in turmoil, forcing the team to lean on redshirt freshman Deuce Adams and Brady Allen.

Before the SMU outing, Adams had seen minimal playing time and completed just 3 of 4 passes this season. Allen had just played once this season, completing 6 of 9 passes. With key players like Isaac and Keyjuan Brown also out, Louisville’s offense lost rhythm entirely. Moss’s injury shifted the spotlight to Adams, who did the majority of the heavy lifting.

He completed 12 out of 17 passes for 94 yards with zero touchdowns. Adams also added 14 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Allen had just 2 of 3 passes and one interception. The team dearly felt Moss’s absence during the game, even though the QB made plenty of mistakes this season.

After a painful 20–19 loss to Clemson, where the Tigers sacked Moss on a crucial third down and pushed the Cards back, he didn’t hold back in his post-game comments. Moss pointed a finger straight at Louisville’s culture. He called out the team’s costly, undisciplined penalties as a deeper problem that they can’t fix “week to week.” That candid critique didn’t sit well with many fans. The Cardinals’ faithful quickly voiced their frustrations on social media, calling for Moss to be benched or even dismissed. But did the QB really show everything he’s got? Probably not.

In the last two games against Virginia Tech and Cal, Moss went 39-for-66 with only one passing touchdown and one rushing score. But in their final game, Moss must step up as Louisville is already struggling with a three-game losing streak. However, he will be without their star WR.

Chris Bell’s dismissal

Miller Moss is not the only one creating tension at the Louisville camp with his injury. WR Chris Bell is a prominent piece in the Cardinals’ offense. And that’s why his absence is a huge problem for Jeff Brohm. Bell’s injury occurred late in the third quarter of their tough loss at SMU, where, despite his pain, he pushed through to keep making plays. But the strain was too much.

“Chris Bell will be out,” Brohm added. “Then we’ll try to get some other guys ready that are nicked up that we won’t know till the end of the week.”

Bell has been nothing short of dominant this season. He’s the preseason All-ACC receiver with 72 catches, 917 yards, and six touchdowns through 12 weeks. What’s more impressive is the way he tore up defenses over a three-game stretch, piling up 441 yards and five touchdowns. He even caught the attention of top NFL Draft prospects and a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. Losing a player of his caliber is a morale blow.

This string of injuries is a key reason Louisville’s once-impressive 7-1 start has slipped to 7-4 as they face Kentucky. The passing game, once clicking with Moss and Bell leading the way, is now trying to find its rhythm with backups and less experience. Louisville’s status as 3.5-point favorites shows faith in the team. But with so much talent sidelined, how the offense adapts could define the season’s finish.