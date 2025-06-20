Chris Henry Jr. & Felix Ojo React as $10M Richer USC Commit Makes Feelings Known on Future

USC is now an unstoppable force in the recruiting class of 2026. Now and then, a top high-school prospect pledges his loyalty to the Trojans. With GM Chad Bowden rejuvenating Lincoln Riley’s recruitment drive, USC’s 2026 class is arguably one of the best to come in the recent past. It’s an arena where the HC failed badly during his past seasons, and he’s clearly not willing to repeat it. His latest commit has words of appreciation from some fellow prospects, also table-toppers in their respective positions.

The Trojans are the best class of the 2026 edition, sitting at the No. 1 spot with a whopping total of 30 commits. 19 of them are 4-star talents, and there’s clearly more to come. One of the newest to join the group is Mater Dei’s 4-star TE, Mark Bowman. He is one among a slew of local, California talents, a recruiting priority for Bowden. The TE shut down his recruitment in May, formally committing to USC. This is after he considered Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss, and other programs during his campaign. He is the No. 1-ranked TE in the class, which is why programs with the best recruiting drives were out to win him over.

Bowman shared his decision on Instagram, marking a new phase of life as a Trojan. Decked up in USC gear, posing against many other Trojan elements. “🏡🏡 All Glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he wrote in the caption, keeping it simple. Spotted in the comments was his Mater Dei batchmate Chris Henry Jr., who will turn into his rival later on in 2026, as he’s committed to the Buckeyes. “Okay dennn,” he wrote, acknowledging Bowman’s decision to choose a different team. It’s never easy to lose a friend to a rival team!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark.bowman (@mark._bowman9) Expand Post

AD

Bowman’s photoset completely captured the vibe. He posed with swords, a shield, and even a lightsaber. Texas commit Felix Ojo also jumped in to appreciate his decision. “U nice fam 🙌,” he commented. Texas made it to Bowman’s list of favorites, but the recruiting juggernaut of USC is swaying many recruits its way. Bowman will join fellow Mater Dei commits Shaun Scott and Tomuhini Topui. But for the top-TE prospect on the board, proximity alone was not the moving factor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mark Bowman is likely to earn in 8 figures after his college career

Mark Bowman is already making a splash in college football because of his supposed NIL deals. On3’s Scott Schrader believes that the TE could earn a sum between $8 million to $10 million by the time he finishes his collegiate career. The numbers are yet to be confirmed by USC, but this will make Bowman one of the highest-paid CFB players. And some of the money might come his way even before he takes his first snap as a Trojan.

This NIL deal is reportedly formulated to send out payments, which could first begin before Early Signing Day. This way, Bowman stands a chance at making more than what most players end up making throughout their collegiate career. This comes at a time when Bowman is yet to complete his prep career, which currently has a total of 43 receptions for 560 yards and 2 TDs. He became a top prospect when he transferred to the 2026 class instead of 2027, and USC doubled up its efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It is so different with USC now. It has changed a lot over the last year since they made changes. They have been recruiting much harder the last few months. It is every day with USC now, and that has changed things for me with them. I like what the staff is doing, their energy, and they are close to home too,” Bowman told On3 after announcing his commitment. USC’s reinvigorated drive for local high-school prospects is catching the eyes of many, like it also did for Talanoa Ili. Bowden and Riley are paying quite a figure for Bowman. Will this move attract even more high-prospect recruits to the program?