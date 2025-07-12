Chris Henry Jr. Reacts to Lamar Brown’s Flip Attempt of OSU Commit to LSU

Lamar Brown, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, gave LSU a huge win Thursday by committing Live on ESPN’s SportsCenter. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Baton Rouge native chose the Tigers over Texas, Texas A&M, and Miami. “There’s no place like home. Playing in Death Valley means everything,” Brown told 247Sports. Although Texas A&M pushed hard, hosting him eight times, but a late June visit to LSU sealed it. “LSU showed me what it means to be a Tiger, both on the field and in life after football,” he added.

Now that he’s locked in, Lamar Brown is flipping the script, from recruit to recruiter. His first target? Fellow Baton Rouge star and five-star safety Blaine Bradford, who’s currently committed to OSU. “Come home,” Brown posted on X Friday, tagging Bradford directly. Although Bradford shocked many with his March 31 pledge to the Buckeyes, especially with LSU leading in the Rivals RPM. But with Brown turning up the heat, the battle for Baton Rouge’s best might not be over just yet.

Simply put, after Brown committed to LSU, he wasted no time turning recruiter, his top target: OSU commit. And following that, on July 11, Brown called him out with a simple message on X. Not long after, OSU wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. fired back with a one-word response: “Nah.” The message was loud and clear. But LSU isn’t giving up. The Tigers already signed Blaine’s older brother, four-star safety Jacob Bradford, in the 2025 class. Known for closing hard on top in-state talent, LSU will stay in this fight until the final signature hits the page.

Keep in mind, Blaine Bradford is one of two 5-stars leading OSU’s 2026 class, joining elite wideout Henry Jr. So, the Buckeyes are building strong, currently placed at No. 7 in the Rivals industry team recruiting rankings, just a spot behind LSU. With Lamar Brown now on board, LSU stacks its 3rd five-star pledge of the cycle. He joins elite company alongside WR Tristen Keys and fellow defensive lineman Richard Anderson. Together, this trio is building something special, and they’ve got their sights set on Blaine Bradford. Adding the five-star safety could be the final piece to push LSU toward the top spot in the recruiting rankings.

However, Blaine Bradford shocked many when he committed to OSU, and his explanation was simple but powerful. “I just felt it,” Bradford told On3. “You get that gut feeling. I prayed about it. It’s something you never felt before. When you get that feeling you got to take it … I think I’m shut down.” A top-tier talent, Bradford ranks as the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 4 safety in the 2026 class, per Rivals. He also holds the title of No. 3 player in Louisiana—a major win for the Buckeyes in SEC territory. But now, that Ohio State victory is hanging by a thread. LSU is heating up, stacking in-state commitments, and Lamar Brown is one of the biggest.

Who are the other blue-chip recruits to team up with Lamar Brown?

Lamar Brown is the latest in-state gem secured by Brian Kelly and the LSU staff. A disruptive force with 91 tackles and eight sacks in high school, Brown brings power, versatility, and big-play energy to the Tigers’ defense. With his commitment, LSU now holds six of the top seven highest-ranked recruits in Louisiana this cycle. So, the Boot is locking down, and LSU is building a wall with elite talent.

Lamar Brown sits as the No. 7 overall prospect and the top-ranked athlete in the 2026 cycle. Right behind him is Edna Karr’s own Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 2 in Louisiana. LSU’s in-state haul doesn’t stop there. 4-star wideout Jabari Mack from Destrehan and Edna Karr safety Aiden Hall, both top-100 prospects, are locked in as well. So, the Tigers aren’t just recruiting the state, they’re owning it.

Moreover, 4-star WR Kenny Darby and tackle Brysten Martinez round out the state’s top seven, and both are committed to LSU. Now the only top Louisiana recruit still on the outside is Blaine Bradford. Here’s the thing, staying home was the difference-maker for Lamar Brown when he made his announcement. Now, he’s on a mission to bring Bradford back to Baton Rouge and keep the state’s best talent right where it belongs.

For Lamar Brown, staying home wasn’t just a choice, it was a dream come true. “Being a kid from the area, not everyone has the opportunity to stay home and play for the home team,” Brown told Rivals. “To have the chance to play for the home team, to be able to shine on Saturdays… it’s a dream and it means a lot for any Louisiana kid.” The pride runs deep, and Brown’s decision speaks for an entire state of hungry talent. Now, let’s see if Brown’s effort pays off.