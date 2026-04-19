Chris Henry Jr.’s OSU Future Clarified as Julian Sayin Breaks Silence

In a rain-soaked spring game for OSU yesterday, fans finally saw their freshman wide receiver, Chris Henry Jr., torch defenses effortlessly. With just over a minute left in the first quarter, QB Tavien St. Clair threw a 45+ yard bullet. Outrunning his corner was Henry Jr. as he caught the pass effortlessly into the end zone. That play defined what OSU will get this year if they decide to suit up the freshman.

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OSU already had Chris Smith Jr.’s black stripe removed on April 15, signifying his greater role in the 2026 season. All that remained was for him to step up with more than 40,000 fans watching him, which he did in the spring game. Now, speculation persists about Henry Jr.’s Jeremiah Smith-like potential as he prepares to take the field with Smith; he also has the approval of OSU’s QB1, Julian Sayin.

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“He’s done a really good job,” Sayin said about Chris Henry Jr. after the game. He’s a big, tall, fast receiver, can make great plays. I think you saw a couple of great plays today, and I think he’s done a good job of developing in the program, and I think he’s got a bright future.”

Getting Chris Henry Jr. wasn’t exactly a walk in the park for Ryan Day. The five-star prospect had been OSU’s commit since 2023, but when Brian Hartline moved to USF, Henry started pondering options. He had said he would sign with Ohio State on the first day of the early signing period. But he didn’t. The Santa Ana, California, native reiterated that he was “weighing my options due to coaching changes,” as Oregon and USC tried to flip him. After some drama, Henry Jr. enrolled at Ohio State in January.

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“Ultimately, I’ve been committed to the Buckeyes for a long time. With coach Hartline leaving, it really impacted my recruitment heavily…,” Henry said after announcing his final decision on December 5, 2025. “Ultimately, I’ll be committing and staying committed to The Ohio State University. I just feel like they’re the right fit for me.”

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Now, at Ohio State, Henry Jr. is a key piece for new OC Arthur Smith this year. The Buckeyes have lost multiple wide receivers to the portal, as well as Carnell Tate to the NFL Draft. Though Day has brought in Devin McCuin and Kyle Parker from the portal, without players like Henry Jr., it would be difficult to make the WR room as prolific as it was in 2025. Especially since Henry Jr. comes with immense talent, earning comparisons to Jeremiah Smith.

Why has Henry Jr. already developed to succeed at Ohio State this year?

Factoring in that his father, Chris Henry Sr., played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the footballing legacy is difficult to ignore. That was visible, too, in the 2022 season when he was named the MaxPreps Freshman All-American. From his ball skills to his route-running tree, everything is highly developed despite Henry being a freshman.

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“Chris is quiet,” Arthur Smith said. “He’s so laid back, so chill. He’s got that Cali vibe in him. But, you know, he’s another one. Just came in, kept his head down. Kept working. He’s the next one up.”

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At close to 6’6″ and 195 lbs, Henry’s size is already huge in gaining those yards after catch and even contributing to blocking duties when playing in the slot. On top of that, Henry Jr.’s speed is beyond explosive, and he effortlessly changes directions, showcasing elite eligibility. Talk about contested catches? He always comes down with the ball tucked right in his hands.

The 2026 season is looking promising for Henry. But burdening him with high expectations won’t be good either. After all, despite those 5-star tags and elite high school performances, he is still a true freshman.