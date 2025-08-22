Chris Klieman Admits Concerns Ahead of Iowa State Game as HC Not Sold on New Big 12 Rule

College football’s return is already bringing the heat in Week 0. Kansas State and Iowa State are facing off in Dublin, and the game has major implications even before the season truly begins. This rivalry clash could significantly impact the Big 12 standings, making every play crucial. On the other side, Chris Klieman‘s Kansas State is coming off a strong 9-4 season, while Iowa State’s 11-3 finish has its own solid momentum. As both are pumped up for a fiery fight. Now, add in the travel and early-season grind, and this game is anything but predictable.

‘Farmageddon’ has that classic, hard-nosed feel, and its unbroken history only adds to its legendary status. Iowa State has a slight lead in the series at 54-50-4, and they’re coming in ranked No. 22 in the AP poll after an impressive 11-2 season that almost earned them a Big 12 title. They’ve got all the momentum and buzz, possibly enough to take the conference crown this year. But despite the excitement and energy from the fans, this rivalry always turns into a tough battle for the players—it’s emotional and physical and wears them down in ways that stats can’t capture.

And Chris Klieman didn’t mince words before laying out his concern about the time adjustments in front of the media. “I think once we get to tomorrow afternoon and we’re not getting them up before probably 10 tomorrow, and we’ll be done with meetings by 8:00, I think getting a good 9-10 hours of sleep tonight will help, and then we’ll do the same thing on Friday. But you know, yes, always a concern, but hopefully we can catch up with some guys,” he said. That makes sense, as Kansas State’s Week 0 clash with Iowa State is something that’s going to take a major physical toll on players.

The long trip, the time change, and the significance of starting the Big 12 season add to the pressure on Kansas State. This isn’t just any season opener; it’s a tough game against Iowa State, making the task even harder. The Wildcats must manage travel fatigue while also bringing their best game-day performance, setting the stage for a challenging start. Despite this, the odds favor Chris Klieman’s team, giving Kansas State a small advantage heading into Dublin.

Geoff Schwartz analyzes two key factors that could decide the game. He points to Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, who excels in big games and is set at 54.5 rushing yards after impressive performances last season. Schwartz also notes that Iowa State’s Rocco Becht might struggle passing, with a line set at 230.5 yards, given that the Cyclones lost their top receivers, are relying on transfers, and will face pressure from Kansas State’s defense.

K-State’s offensive line appears to have both depth and versatility this season. Senior transfers Terrence Enos (from Pitt) and JB Nelson (from Penn State) provide valuable experience and can play either tackle or guard. Sam Hecht anchors the line at center, and Taylor Poitier is solid at guard. Even Andrew Leingang, who has played right tackle, could move to guard if necessary. With this combination of experience and adaptability, Chris Kleiman’s team seems ready for a breakout season.

But with those developments, there’s another concerning factor…

Chris Klieman gets real on Big 12 injury report

Starting in the 2025-26 season, the Big 12 Conference will implement a new policy for reporting player availability in football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. Approved by all member schools, the rule mandates programs to provide updates in the days before each game, with a final report 90 minutes before kickoff or tip-off. This move enhances transparency within the league, ensuring consistent information for fans, media, and opponents.

For football, teams will submit daily reports beginning three days prior to each game, posted by 9 p.m. CT. During the week, players will be listed as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out, which is refined on game day to available, game-time decision, or out. The Big 12 is shifting from injury secrecy to structured accountability, potentially setting a standard for other conferences.

Now, Chris Kleiman understands the urge for this new rule to roll out, but there’s a certain catch. And that’s because Kleiman already knows who’s out of the team. Talking about it, he said, “I don’t have a lot of great thoughts on it. I mean, I know who’s out there for us that’s going to play, and I trust Mindy [Hoffman, Kansas State’s head football athletic trainer], and Mindy’s putting their names on where she sees them at. I know if they’re out, and I know because they haven’t practiced for a while. So, I’m sure we’ll all get a feel for it. I didn’t even look at Iowa State’s report. Matt’s probably the same way as far as, yep, I know who I have out and roll from there.”

K-State heads into the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with a clear picture of its roster, as no new injuries have popped up recently. However, the Wildcats won’t be at their best. Thirteen players are out, including defensive end Ryan Davis, who is going to start, and highly touted five-star tight end Linkon Cure, whose debut turned ugly.

Then there’s safety Colby McCalister, kicker Leyton Simmering, and offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick, thinning the team’s depth in several positions. With uncertainties surrounding linebacker Asa Newsom and defensive lineman Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, the big question is how effectively Kansas State can adjust.