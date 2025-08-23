Chris Klieman Confesses 6,000 Mile Ireland Trip Affected KSU Locker Room For Week 0 Opener

Chris Klieman faced a challenge that extended far beyond X’s and O’s as Kansas State prepares to kick off their 2025 season against Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland. The Wildcats coach acknowledged the brutal reality of jet lag when his team touched down Thursday morning, admitting, “We were going to struggle through Thursday because we’d been up most of the night on the flight.” With Ireland running seven hours ahead of Kansas’s Central Time Zone, the Wildcats essentially lost an entire night’s sleep while crossing the Atlantic, a physical toll that could impact performance in their Big 12 conference opener.

The veteran coach’s approach reveals both pragmatism and concern about the overseas logistics. Chris Klieman structured the team’s schedule to maximize recovery time. He said, “But then we got our work done on Thursday and gave them a really good opportunity Thursday night and a good chunk of Friday to get some rest,“ after completing their initial work in Dublin. His confidence that “their bodies are acclimated” shows that the team had carefully planned their way through this problem. Yet his earlier admission about Thursday being “honestly a challenging day for both teams” exposes a genuine worry. The Cyclones face identical circumstances, creating an unusual variable where both programs must navigate fatigue management alongside game preparation.

This international showdown carries extra weight beyond the time zone drama, as Kansas State and Iowa State enter as competitive Big 12 programs with championship aspirations. While Klieman balances cultural experiences with football business, the underlying question remains whether his strategic rest periods can overcome the physical reality of their travel. The coach’s statement of struggling through that first day in Dublin could be a major concern for the fans.