Chris Klieman Faces Ohio State Model Fallout as Kansas State Confronts Avery Johnson Ultimatum

Remember when Kansas State looked like the Big 12’s top threat? That buzz was all about Avery Johnson. But fast forward, and the hype has cooled. Despite a strong 9-4 finish last season and 2,712 yards with 25 TDs from Johnson, Phil Steele now slots them fifth in the conference. What happened? Ten costly interceptions and shaky play from a thin WR room didn’t help. The offensive line wobbled, and depth became a real issue. Now, with pressure mounting, Chris Klieman’s focus on locking in Johnson’s future feels like a must—not just for stability, but for survival.

Well, Avery Johnson’s outing against BYU exposed some cracks. He went 15-of-28 for just 130 yards and threw two costly picks. However, not all 13 incompletions were on him. Drops, miscommunication, and a lackluster receiver group didn’t do him any favors. Now, as Kansas State eyes the future, Chris Klieman faces an Ohio State-style dilemma: build around your QB at all costs or risk losing him. So, the pressure’s on, and the Avery Johnson ultimatum could define the program’s next chapter.

On the July 5 episode of 365Sports, Derek Young weighed in on where Kansas State stands in the 2026 recruiting race. When asked about their place in the Big 12’s talent chase, especially given their reputation for developing under-the-radar players, Young was honest about fan expectations and future potential.

“Yeah, they are in a spot right now. With high school recruiting in the class of 2026, where, from a fan standpoint, they’re probably not ranked where fans would want them to be. They have a few guys that I think are probably underrated and probably should get a boost. Some of them are Texans, like offensive lineman Justin Morales, for example. I think he’s got a chance to really shoot up the rankings if he took the tackle from Oklahoma, Kingston Hall. I think he has a chance to shoot up the rankings, and maybe their team ranking looks a little bit better once those come to fruition, and I think they will,” said Young.

So, it’s clear Chris Klieman’s K-State is banking on hidden gems turning into headline-makers — a formula that’s worked before and just might again.

Then Derek Young broke it down perfectly; it’s a new era in CFB, and the game has changed far beyond the field. So he described today’s recruiting landscape as a budget-driven battlefield. “You have three different ways to basically invest financially, and that’s what it is, right? You basically have a budget. And you have a payroll issue. You’re pulling out salaries, so to speak. You pay via the transfer portal. And you pay via high school recruiting, and you pay via roster retention. Those are the three levers, the three arms, so to speak, with college football right now, and you have to pay to get those things,” stated Young.

In short, programs now juggle three financial pillars—portal pickups, prep talent, and keeping your stars home. And to stay competitive, you’ve got to invest in all three. Given that, Kansas State might be slipping on the high school recruiting trail, and there’s a reason. The priority right now is retention, not expansion. As Derek Young explained, Chris Klieman’s K-State is pouring resources into keeping stars like Avery Johnson in purple.

“And what I will say, I think K-State is a little bit lesser to use right now on the high school front, because they realize that they have a window here to win a Big 12 Championship with Avery Johnson, Dylan Edwards, Jayce Brown, defense… The best players, a lot of their best players, they spent on heavily to come back for this year,” said Derek. So, it’s a calculated gamble—spend now to win now. With a Big 12 title window wide open, Kansas State is betting big on its core instead of chasing stars still in high school.

Just like that, Ohio State isn’t pouring money into high school recruiting like it used to. They’re doubling down on star retention. With nearly $20 M in NIL spending, most of that cash is going toward keeping their core intact, not chasing five-star freshmen. Well, the Buckeyes returned nine of 11 starters from last season, backing Ryan Day’s belief that players who truly want to be at Ohio State are worth investing in again and again. So, it’s a clear shift in strategy: build loyalty, not just rosters.

Further, Derek Young pointed out that the Wildcats are redirecting their focus and resources toward two key areas: roster retention and the transfer portal. “They invested in the transfer portal pretty heavily, especially the offensive line, with guys like Jake Nelson from Penn State, who can play right tackle, and George Fitzpatrick from Ohio State—probably your starting left tackle,” said Young.

So, with a chance to compete for a Big 12 title now, Chris Klieman’s K-State is betting on immediate impact over long-term development. That’s why the high school numbers may not pop—because the priority, at least for this cycle, is proven talent and keeping their core intact. Now that Avery Johnson’s future at K-State appears locked in, Chris Klieman is turning his focus south, making a strong push for several top recruits out of Texas.

Chris Klieman’s fresh push on the trail

K-State is making serious waves in Texas as it looks to supercharge its 2026 recruiting class. Chris Klieman and Co. have already locked in 6 verbal commits from the Lone Star State — and more could be on the way soon. Now, with momentum building, the Wildcats are charging hard after some of the state’s top talent.

One of the biggest names on their board is four-star EDGE Tucker Ashford, a top priority since he earned an offer at camp last summer. After a strong OV on May 29, K-State has been in a tight battle with Houston. But with Ashford’s final visit in the books, the Wildcats have surged to the front. Ashford is drawn to the program’s culture, and signs point to Manhattan as his likely landing spot. Meanwhile, top-100 WR Chase Campbell is trending toward a 2-team race between K-State and Texas Tech. While Tech has the home-field edge, the Wildcats are gaining traction with Campbell’s inner circle and could flip the script late.

But K-State isn’t backing down from tough battles either. They’re still pushing hard for four-star CB S’Vioarean Martin, a current Texas Tech commit. While the Red Raiders sealed his pledge last month, K-State had strong momentum before and plans to stay in the mix into the fall. Now, let’s see if Klieman’s investment pays off with a Big 12 title this season.