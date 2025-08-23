Chris Klieman Forced to Make Last-Minute Change as Twin Crises Hit KSU Right Before Ireland Game

The biggest game of Week 0 is already coming up with some game-changing narrative before the first snap. Kansas State and Iowa State, who will begin their season as the top favorites to win the Big 12 title, are reporting some defining injuries. With just hours to go before that timer starts ticking, it’s going to create some panic in their Dublin camps.

Kansas State is losing crucial Ohio State transfer George Fitzpatrick. His return to the offensive line was already doubtful because of the state of his recovery from a “medical situation.” Fitzpatrick came to the Wildcats after playing in all 16 games for Ohio State and was to take the LT position.

On the other hand, Iowa State is losing OL Trevor Buhr to sickness, the injury report from the Cyclones revealed. He was going to start at LG on Saturday, returning this year to the position after starting 4 games at the position. Buhr will be replaced by Dylan Barrett, who comes over from center.