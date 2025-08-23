brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Chris Klieman Forced to Make Last-Minute Change as Twin Crises Hit KSU Right Before Ireland Game

ByAfreen Kabir

Aug 23, 2025 | 10:02 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The biggest game of Week 0 is already coming up with some game-changing narrative before the first snap. Kansas State and Iowa State, who will begin their season as the top favorites to win the Big 12 title, are reporting some defining injuries. With just hours to go before that timer starts ticking, it’s going to create some panic in their Dublin camps.

Kansas State is losing crucial Ohio State transfer George Fitzpatrick. His return to the offensive line was already doubtful because of the state of his recovery from a “medical situation.” Fitzpatrick came to the Wildcats after playing in all 16 games for Ohio State and was to take the LT position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, Iowa State is losing OL Trevor Buhr to sickness, the injury report from the Cyclones revealed. He was going to start at LG on Saturday, returning this year to the position after starting 4 games at the position. Buhr will be replaced by Dylan Barrett, who comes over from center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Kansas State overcome the loss of Fitzpatrick, or is their Big 12 title hope fading?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved