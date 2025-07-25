Chris Klieman Makes Avery Johnson Backup Call as Fall Practice Confirms Major Injury Update

The buzz around Manhattan is intensifying as Kansas State heads into 2025. Now, with Avery Johnson, the Wildcats are aiming for another solid season. As Chris Klieman is determined to build on last year’s impressive 9-4 record, all eyes aren’t just set on Johnson, as the backup QB competition is brewing behind him. As the real heat isn’t just about the starting lineup, it’s about who can close out games and if the man calling the play can deliver the kind of season the fans expect.

Well, Avery Johnson fueled Kansas State’s turnaround season, showcasing his dynamic dual-threat ability by passing for 2,712 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also gashing defenses with his running. However, an early victory against Colorado saw him connect with Jayce Brown on a 33-yard pass, only to collapse in pain, clutching his right side—a pivotal moment that shaped the Wildcats’ season. But then let’s not forget his game against Colorado, where the team relied on his rushing ability.

And the result? He sustained an injury while throwing, and since then he hasn’t been in his 100% form. So, Chris Klieman can’t take that chance anymore, and that’s exactly why he’s developing 2 QBs behind Johnson: Jacob Knuth and freshman Blake Barnett. And Kansas State Football on Go Powercat’s host Tim Fitzgerald already has a favorite. “Avery Johnson is going to start at quarterback. But the real news is Jacob Knuth appeared to be taking the number two snaps. He’s been in a battle with Blake Barnett, the redshirt freshman, but it looks like Knuth as of now is on top of that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

So while Avery Johnson remains the starter, Kansas State heads into fall camp with Jacob Knuth as a definite Plan B. While Knuth wasn’t flashy in limited 2024 appearances, he demonstrated reliability by completing short passes, running effectively, and managing games with poise. He displayed his knack for moving the chains with plays like a 10-yard rush against UT Martin and an eight-yard gain versus BYU. Let’s be real: a QB who’s familiar with the team’s system can be a perfect backup option. But then let’s just not count Blake Barnett out of the competition yet.

As Tim Fitzgerald notes, Barnett held the edge coming out of spring and also signaled that QB battle is still far from over. “I thought that was interesting because it looked like Barnett coming out of spring was above Knuth, but maybe they’re just trying to figure it out and push them both to, you know, decide who’s going to be the number two,” Fitzgerald said. Now, Barnett arrives with significant hype.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He was a winner at Erie, where he earned four letters and captained twice. Rivals and On3 ranked him Colorado’s top player, ESPN listed him among the top 20 dual-threat QBs nationally, and he broke the state record with 159 total TDs—eclipsing Christian McCaffrey. Still, handing the backup job to a freshman is also a tricky gamble. Well, apart from the backup QB battle there’s another concerning news that’s hitting Chris Klieman.

Chris Klieman’s gets hit by major injury concern

Fall camp started on a concerning note for Chris Klieman and his team. As Ohio State transfer George Fitzpatrick, who appeared to secure the starting left tackle position in the spring, is still out with a “medical situation,” per K-State. His absence creates a void on the offensive line, preventing the unit from practicing together fully during early fall. Even Fitzgerald reported his absence: “No, there was no George Fitzpatrick to be seen. At least I didn’t see him. You’d think I’d recognize him if he was out there, but it’s a big facility, too. They could have hit him, but he wasn’t on the practice field in any way, which we didn’t expect.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last year, he played in every game for Ohio State, contributing on the offensive line, plus field goal and extra point protection, aiding their national title win. He played 84 offensive snaps during the season and had a career-high 22 plays against Western Michigan. His current condition is surely a major setback. But this has also opened up competition at both tackle spots as the Wildcats seek stability up front. As a returning junior, John Pastore is emerging as a strong contender.

After struggling with injuries, he looks healthy and poised to take on a larger role. Senior transfers Terrence Enos from Pittsburgh and JB Nelson from Penn State also provide experience and could play tackle or move inside, giving the Wildcats flexibility to adjust their offensive line. Then there’s Sam Hecht at center, and Taylor Poitier plays guard inside. Andrew Leingang might start at guard, despite past experience at right tackle solidifying their offensive lineup. Looks like Chris Kleiman’s team is more prepared than ever for their breakout season.