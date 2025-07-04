Chris Klieman Makes Triple Move to Support Avery Johnson & Fix Major Kansas State Concern

Remember when Kansas State was the Big 12’s top contender? All thanks to Avery Johnson. But that narrative hit a snag. Despite their impressive 9-4 season last year, largely due to Johnson’s strong performance, analyst Phil Steele now ranks them only fifth in the Big 12. With the team showing weaknesses, particularly in depth and offensive line consistency, coach Chris Klieman’s move to secure Johnson’s future is even more vital, a clear attempt to stabilize the program amidst mounting pressure.

Despite finishing off the season with 2,712 yards with 25 Tds things turned weird for Avery Johnson real fast. As those costly 10 interceptions just made things worst for Chris Klieman’s team. But it wasn’t all on Johnson, as their WR room wasn’t that supportive either. And 365 Sports Derek Young didn’t mince words before pointing it out. “The receiver talent probably wasn’t good enough yet to maybe compete at a Big 12 championship level like many would have wanted them to do.” Young said. “But he also went through his growing pains last year as well. The BYU game instantly comes to mind where things really snowballed on him and he made mistake after mistake.”

Now, Avery Johnson’s gameplay against BYU did show his inconsistencies where he went 15 of 28 passes for 130 yards with two interceptions, but those missed 13 passes aren’t all Johnson’s fault right? On top of that after losing their star receivers Philip Brooks and Seth Porter in 2024 draft the concern started surging. And then this year they even lost their two receivers Tre Spivey and Keagan Johnson to the portal, making their WR’s room thin. But Chris Klieman wasn’t no time in grabbing talent who are ready to make an impact on the game this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Derek Young didn’t hold back his praise for Chris Klieman’s masterstroke, securing Avery Johnson’s future with a savvy triple move. “I think they are better when it comes to their top three—the starters, so to speak, that they will count on. Jace Brown had more receiving yards as a sophomore in K-State history than any receiver ever—more than Jordy Nelson, more than Tyler Lockett. So he’s nothing to sneeze at. I think he’s all-Big 12 caliber,” Young said. No wonder that’s exactly the case. This guy led the team with 47 receptions for 823 yards and 5 TDs last year.

AD

Best part? His 823 receiving yards were the most by a Wildcat since Tyler Lockett in 2014, and that’s no small feat. Then comes Chris Klieman’s next playmaker. “And I think Jaron Tibs, the transfer from Purdue, will be all-Big 12 caliber. And if you put people up to a lie detector test in the Veneer Football Family complex in Manhattan, they might tell you that Geron Tibs is the best Kansas State wide receiver this year, even better than Jace Brown—which is a good thing, to have both,” Young added.

Last season, Jaron Tibs played in all 12 games, starting for 10. He totaled 305 receiving yards and 2 TDs for 25 catches. On top of that, he also posted a career-high 73 receiving yards at Michigan State. So, he’s sure a kill deal for the Wildcats. Then comes in last but not least, Jerand Bradley. “And for those that don’t remember, there was a point where, when he was at Texas Tech, he was so good and so productive that he was a preseason all-Big 12 first-team selection at one point,” Young said. This guy saw some action last season at Boston College, where he had 6 catches for 94 yards and 2 TDs. Also has a season high of 3 catches for 26 yards against Western Kentucky.

Looks like Chris Kleiman isn’t backing down this season. But there are still some potholes that keep popping up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chris Klieman’s team needs to fix major potholes

Now, WR’s room might look promising, but there’s still a major concern sitting over Chris Klieman’s head. On his CFB show, Josh Pate bluntly laid out his verdict on Kansas State’s future. “Kansas State, this one’s tricky,” he began, discussing their win total projection. Pate predicted more of the same win total of 8.5 as last season for them. “I’m going with Kansas State being the same as they were last year,” he stated. Even with Johnson’s talent, Pate didn’t foresee significant improvement. “I know Avery Johnson’s back. I know that,” Josh Pate said. “[But] you don’t always just get huge improvement just because a guy returns. I think Avery Johnson is who he is. He’s a good player. I think he is who he is as a quarterback.”

Pate’s doubt centered on their offensive line, citing unresolved issues. “I think there are questions along that offensive line,” he explained. He also highlighted their secondary, which relied on transfers after a mediocre season. Their schedule presented further challenges. “They go to Baylor, they go to Kansas, they go to Oklahoma State. That’ll be interesting,” Pate said. “But they get Texas Tech, they got to go to Utah. That back half of their schedule is not easy. And I just think it’s a lot of close games. 8-4 sounds about right to me.”

K-State’s offensive line faces a critical transition. For the first time under Chris Klieman, offensive line coach Conor Riley is gone, having joined the Dallas Cowboys. Brian Lepak, formerly the tight ends coach, takes the reins, acutely aware of the challenge. “Right now, with where we’re at with Kansas State, I’m taking something that’s already really good and making sure that I don’t break it,” Lepak said. “And so, I have to do all the mental prep on the front end to get ready to roll.” He knows one mistake in Big 12 play can ruin a drive—or worse—for a rhythm-based quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lepak now leads a revamped unit. Only two starters return: super-senior guard Taylor Poitier and senior center Sam Hecht. The staff assembled a promising, if patchwork, group from Power Five schools: junior tackle George Fitzpatrick (Ohio State), sophomore Amos Talalele (USC), super-senior JB Nelson (Penn State), and senior Terrence Enos (Pitt). This rebuilt line has high potential but also high risk; such lines rarely gel instantly. It’s a gamble. However, if this group solidifies and Johnson utilizes his mobility, the Wildcats could achieve nine wins.

For now, though, as Pate suggests, realism may outweigh optimism.