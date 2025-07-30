Chris Klieman Yet to See Avery Johnson’s Best Amid Major George Fitzpatrick Health Update

The season is yet to start, but Avery Johnson’s final year at Kansas State is already turning heads. The buzz around Manhattan is growing louder, especially with the Wildcats entering 2025 ranked second in the Big 12, trailing only Arizona State in USA Today’s recent poll. And the best part? Head coach Chris Klieman isn’t holding back on the hype, highlighting Johnson’s leadership and hunger to improve. Now, after a successful 9-4 season, K-State seems poised to advance further, and with Johnson leading the offense, expectations are sky-high and energy is electric already.

Kansas State football’s excitement just surged even higher, with Avery Johnson officially named to the 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List. That’s right, one of the Wildcats’ key offensive players is now in the running for one of college football’s most coveted awards, given each year to the sport’s “most outstanding player” since 1937. Though no K-State player has ever won, that could change this year, and fans are thrilled. Despite significant progress and earning Chris Klieman’s trust, Johnson remains driven to achieve more.

Avery Johnson has no intention of backing down. His move? Putting on 17 pounds of muscle and having real breakaway speed. Following a year in the Wildcats’ strength program, he exceeded 23 mph and weighs over 200 lbs while maintaining agility. But he’s still aiming for more. And Chris Klieman points out his mindset clearly on the Kansas State Wildcats podcast. “He’s doing a really good job of holding people accountable, holding himself accountable, and never being satisfied. I know we’re through practice five, and I haven’t seen the best of Avery yet. And I think he’d tell you the same thing, which I like. He’s hungry. ‘I’ve got to continue to improve. I got to continue to build that relationship with these other three wideouts.’ He’s never satisfied, and I really appreciate that.”

After a scorching 7-1 start, Chris Klieman’s Kansas State team had the Big 12 buzzing, fueled by an electric Avery Johnson. DJ Giddens was a force, and a signature win against Colorado had the Wildcats soaring—until disaster struck. Johnson connected with Jayce Brown for a 33-yard play, then went down clutching his side. The momentum vanished. Three straight losses to Houston, Arizona State, and Iowa State followed, and playoff dreams evaporated. But Johnson isn’t backing down; he’s attacking the 2025 season with a mission to redeem last fall’s collapse.

And Chris Klieman knows exactly what he’s trying to do. “My appreciation for Avery is that there’s so much more in him, and we haven’t all seen it yet. He knows there’s more in him, and he’s not going to be satisfied,” he said. After an impressive campaign that saw him rack up 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, Johnson looks prepared for his breakout season. Best part? His offseason grind is actually showing how much he’s hungry for that championship run.

Talking about his chemistry with his teammates, Chris Klieman said, “He’s legit. He’s big-bodied, goes up and attacks the football, and can do it in a short space and make something after the catch. And then, like, he caught a fade ball against one of our really good corners today, and it was a 50/50 ball.” But with Avery Johnson’s offseason moves, there’s another warning sign hanging right on Chris Klieman’s shoulders.

Chris Klieman’s clear verdict on George Fitzpatrick’s situation

Well, George Fitzpatrick arrived at Kansas State amid considerable fanfare, and it was easy to see why. Coaches quickly pegged the Ohio State transfer as the Wildcats’ starting left tackle, some even suggesting he was the best offensive lineman on the team after spring practice. His size, experience, and championship background positioned him as a critical element in K-State’s upcoming season strategy. However, the promising start came to a sudden halt.

As Fitzpatrick had a serious health episode in the last week of summer, putting him out of commission for an unknown period. Following the shocking news, Kansas State quickly released a joint statement alongside his family. “George had a medical situation to which the training staff quickly responded. He is improving every day, and we appreciate all who have cared for and supported him as he continues to recover.” While the message provided comfort, specifics are still under wraps to respect his privacy. And that’s starting to raise some red flags.

But Chris Klieman’s update sure gave a ray of hope to all his fans, confirming that Fitzpatrick is no longer at the hospital. “He’s doing much better,” Klieman said. “He’s back in Manhattan; he’s been into the facility a handful of times, and really, guys, it’s just a day-by-day basis with George. We don’t really have a timeline, but he’s doing a lot better.” Although there’s no set date for his return, the fact that he’s recovering and reconnecting with the team is a big development. And for now, the Wildcats are constantly supporting him with patience and positivity.

Let’s be real, losing a guy like George Fitzpatrick is no small feat. Before joining the Wildcats, Fitzpatrick played a valuable role on Ohio State’s 2024 national championship squad. He saw action in all 16 games, contributing as both a backup offensive lineman and on special teams. He played 84 offensive snaps during the season, including a career-high 22 against Western Michigan. Intriguingly, he also played alongside current K-State linebacker Gabe Powers, adding a touch of Buckeye familiarity to the Wildcats’ team dynamic.

Now, the focus shifts to George Fitzpatrick’s recovery and return to the field because if that’s not the case, things might turn weird for Chris Klieman fast.