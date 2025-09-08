OSU-Michigan Rivalry Bleeds Into NFL as Fierce Hit Triggers Saints Injury Scare

The Michigan-Ohio rivalry needs no introduction, culminating every year in one of the most intense clashes. The Buckeyes are even reluctant to acknowledge their rivals’ identity, calling it the ‘team up North’. That animosity doesn’t vanish when players move on to the NFL, with pro players bragging about their alma mater. The Saints vs Cardinals clash churned out one such storyline, but aside from the usual thumping of fists, fans were reeling in shock.

During the fourth quarter at the Caesars Superdome, the Saints were on the offensive front. It was the 2nd & 10 when Buckeyes alum and WR Chris Olave took a massive, brutal hit from Michigan alum and Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson in the offensive backfield. “Will Johnson with the big hit on Chris Olave,” Nate Tice shared the intel on X.

After the collision, Olave was taken to the sidelines, into the medical tent. For a while, there was uncertainty over whether Olave sustained a potential injury. The Saints’ official page shared a tweet, causing fans to mull over the possibility. “Chris Olave (chest) is questionable to return.” The rugged sport is not immune to injuries, and in Olave’s NFL career, he left the field injured on multiple occasions. Last year, he suffered two concussions on separate occasions, upping his concussion count to four over three years.

Fortunately, the Saints’ WR was back in the trenches with his cleats on. Back to the grind, he led a game-winning drive-down seven. Wrapping up Week 1’s showdown, he chipped in seven receptions for 54 yards in a 13-20 loss. The Cardinals vs Saints chapter closed on the weekend, but the Ohio-Michigan saga never misses a beat. Dating back to their first meeting in 1897, both of them are blue-blood programs, pumping elite talent into the NFL.

Even the NFL G.O.A.T., Tom Brady, a proud Michigan alum, fanned the fire in his 199 newsletter. “At Michigan, we could lose every game but beat Ohio State, and people would consider it a successful year,” he wrote, bluntly depicting the intensity of raw emotions simmering at both these programs.

But the fourth-quarter injury scare wasn’t the only time Chris Olave entered the medical tent.

Chris Olave’s injury saga

Earlier in the second quarter as well, with barely eight minutes remaining in the first half, Olave was seen hobbling through the field, into the medical tent. However, much to the fans’ delight, they received a thumbs-up. ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reported the intel. “Correction: Chris Olave came off the field looking a little hobbled. They put up the injury tent for him, but he ended up going right back to the sideline and into the game again,” she wrote on X.

Following the game, Saints’ head coach Kellen Moore confirmed the injury scare. Fans feared that it was a concussion, but as reported, Olave received the hit on the chest. The wide receiver also expressed his gratitude to all the fans for their wishes. “Thank God, Preciate all the love & prayers Ima be aight,” Olave wrote on X. Moving to the week 2 matchup, the Saints will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.