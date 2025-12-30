brand-logo
Ex-Louisville Legend and Ring of Honor QB Lands His First Pro Football HC Job

Home/College Football

Ex-Louisville Legend and Ring of Honor QB Lands His First Pro Football HC Job

Imago

Imago

After nine years in the NFL, former Louisville quarterback Chris Redman is finally trading the huddle for a headset on the sidelines. Thanks to the UFL launching a new franchise, the Louisville Kings, the hometown hero is stepping into his first-ever head coaching role.

Redman is Louisville through and through. He started three seasons at UofL, won Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in 1999, and earned a spot in the school’s Ring of Honor in 2014. His journey continued in the NFL, where he even picked up a Super Bowl XXXV ring with the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, at 48, Redman is opening a brand-new chapter, jumping straight into a head coaching job with no prior coaching experience. But plenty of football wisdom to lean on.

This is a developing story…

