Trouble for Matt Campbell as 4-star PSU Target Makes ACC Announcement

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Dec 8, 2025 University Park, PA, USA

Matt Campbell’s honeymoon period at Penn State may already be over, as a brewing recruiting battle in the ACC threatens to derail his early plans. While preparing for the 2026 season, the new head coach has also focused heavily on recruiting. However, his first major test has arrived in the form of a family affair, where a decision by one brother could cost Campbell two top targets in a single blow.

The prospect at the center of this recruiting battle is Chris Whitehead. His elite 6’5″ frame has made him the No. 31 overall prospect in the country, and his on-field production (30 tackles, 11 sacks, and three forced fumbles last season) shows why the defensive end is a top priority for programs like Penn State.

While On3’s recruiting prediction machine currently gives Penn State a 24.8% edge in landing Chris Whitehead, that lead is now in jeopardy. His brother, Isaiah Whitehead, a three-star OT of the 2028 class, has announced a visit to Miami, a program that has made Chris its top priority and is gaining momentum on the recruiting trail. Both of them will be at Mario Cristobal’s program.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out to Miami,” Isaiah said. “We’ve been to the city before, and we drove past Hard Rock Stadium. It’s really big. I want to see their practices and talk to the offensive line coach.

I would be really excited to get a Miami offer. They would instantly be a top school on my list. It would mean a lot.”

Miami is coming off a national championship runner-up season, built on the back of effective recruiting and portal additions. While players like Carson Beck provided them the necessary edge, the stars of the show also included freshman Malachi Toney.

The brothers’ visit to Coral Gables immediately threatens Campbell’s plans to build his 2027 and 2028 classes. Even before the announcement, Chris Whitehead had discussed the Hurricanes.

“I’ve been really impressed with what Coach Cristobal and the staff are building at Miami. I’m excited to get down there and see the campus and facilities in person,” he told On3 last week.

Losing Chris Whitehead would be a massive loss for Penn State. Especially after his last season performance in which he posted 30 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

In addition to Penn State and Miami, Whitehead has received offers from Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, among others.

A potential double loss for Matt Campbell could be on the cards

Isaiah Whitehead still has time to decide his future, but the Class of 2028 prospect has already drawn major attention. He is ranked as the No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 257 overall player in his class. He has been on Matt Campbell’s radar for a long time. But unfortunately, Isaiah has been open about his strong interest in Miami.

“I like Miami a whole bunch,” Isaiah said. “They are a very physical program, and they know how to develop their players in every aspect of the game. They had a great run this year. They also offer a great education. Football doesn’t last forever, and they prepare you for life.”

Standing at 6’5″ and weighing 325 lbs, Isaiah has become one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in his class. He already has offers from major programs such as Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M, and South Carolina.

According to On3, Penn State currently leads his recruitment with a 38.1% chance of landing him, while Tennessee is close behind at 33.3%. Still, those odds may not matter if Isaiah ultimately chooses Miami.