Prayers Pour in as G5 College Football Commissioner Succumbs to Cancer Aged 54

Sad news hit the college football world as Chuck Sullivan, a long-standing and highly respected communications executive in collegiate athletics, passed away. He served as the Assistant Commissioner of Communications for the American Conference, overseeing communications and external operations for the conference and its 20 Division I sports programs. Fans mourned his loss on social media.

The American Conference broke the news, announcing that it had lost its 25-year member to melanoma, a form of skin cancer. Chuck Sullivan was 54 when he passed away. He was one of the most respected communications professionals in collegiate athletics, as well as a loving husband and father of two sons. The loss broke the hearts of many, including the Commissioner of the American Conference, Tim Pernetti.

Pernetti gave a heartfelt message on X following Chuck Sullivan’s passing, writing, “We are heartbroken at the loss of our friend and colleague Chuck Sullivan. For 25 years, Chuck has been a deeply respected leader in collegiate athletics and a remarkable husband and father. Chuck’s positive impact on the industry, the American Conference, student-athletes, coaches, and members of the media will always remain in our hearts. He will be truly missed and forever part of the American Conference family.”

Chuck Sullivan first joined the American Conference as the Big East Conference’s Director of Communications in 2007. After six years in that role, the conference promoted Sullivan to Assistant Commissioner of Communications.

He strongly supported student-athlete programs and sports and worked tirelessly to help them grow. He also oversaw and mentored many communications and external relations professionals throughout his tenure, reflecting his commitment to developing others. Furthermore, he built a life filled with achievements and awards, including the Best in the Nation Award, three Best Cover Awards, three Second in the Nation Awards, and three Third in the Nation Awards.

Fans gathered quickly on social media to send prayers and support to Chuck Sullivan’s family.

This is a developing story…

