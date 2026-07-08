Cincinnati Faces Fresh NCAA Notice as Brendan Sorsby Saga Takes New Turn

The Brendan Sorsby gambling scandal caused so much damage that even a rejection from the NFL was not enough to settle things down. At first, Texas Tech was the only one facing the full brunt, but they may soon have a company. Despite staying away from the saga to the best of their ability, the Cincinnati Bearcats have now been summoned to share their side of the story.

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The NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to the University of Cincinnati as part of investigations into Brendan Sorsby’s time at the program, per Yahoo Sports. The letter does not accuse the program of wrongdoing but only notifies them of an investigation process that requires their compliance and contribution.

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After Brendan Sorsby decided to abandon the case and enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, his agent, Ron Slavin, found his voice. His aim might have been to tout him to NFL teams at the time, but there was no way he would discuss Sorsby without the scandal.

Therefore, he appeared on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan and claimed the Red Raiders were being punished for a crime they knew nothing about. He called the Cincinnati Bearcats out of their hiding places and alleged that the University of Cincinnati knew about his gambling for two years and did nothing.

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In response, the university denied its involvement in Sorsby’s gambling. In fact, the program noted that its student-athletes are often given “extensive gambling education multiple times throughout the year.” As such, he would have been reported to the NCAA if they were aware at any point.

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However, evidence in court documents highlighted Cincinnati’s involvement in an August 2024 incident. All 16 member programs of the Big 12, including Texas Tech and Cincinnati, use ProhiBet, a compliance-driven app mandated for student-athletes in the conference and available for download on their phones. The app notifies universities when student-athletes attempt to sign up for betting platforms or place wagers.

In the incident involving Cincinnati, Sorsby was trying to access Prize Picks, a prediction market, while the ProhiBet app was running on his phone. As a result, the app denied him access. The program’s compliance investigated the situation and discovered he was denied access and did not gamble. He was also given some educational assignments by UC Compliance.

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The court documents contain only this instance. However, there could be more. And that is the motive behind the NCAA’s letter of inquiry to the program.

Joey McGuire says healing will take time

The Big 12 has been making intentional efforts to settle the rift that came between the conference and Texas Tech as a result of Brendan Sorsby’s scandal. Big 12 officials and Texas Tech administrative executives met last week at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse to reconcile and discuss the future of the conference. Notwithstanding, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire believes it will take time for everything to fully settle.

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“I think it’s tough,” McGuire said in an interview with Yahoo Sports. “I think there’s going to be a process. There’s a lot of finger-pointing. It’s going to be something we’ll have to work through.”

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McGuire did not expect the amount of criticism that came with the scandal. And that is because he feels every program would face its own legal issues at some point, and when it’s not your turn, you just mind your business. Well, it turns out gambling is not something many people would want to ignore.