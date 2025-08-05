Cincinnati Football Makes Hall of Fame Announcement for 3 Athletes Including Former QB

Cincinnati is not just happy to be here anymore. As the Big 12 glow-up phase is over, so is the grace period to make mistakes. Media Days felt more like an evaluation than a celebration and folks went on analyzing Scott Satterfield’s turnaround plans. But UC took a break from the grind to celebrate a significant part of its history: the Orange Bowl boys are headed to the Hall of Fame. That’s right, Cincinnati Football just announced Hall of Fame inductions for three members. And if you recall the 2008 season, you already know who’s getting the nod.

Well, Bearcats fans are finally giving flowers to their legendary players Tony Pike and Mike Mickens. It’s about time that the University of Cincinnati is recognizing both in the James P. Kelly Athletic Hall of Fame during Homecoming Weekend. They were key to the legendary 2008 squad’s Big East victory and Orange Bowl berth under Brian Kelly. But they are not alone in it.

CFB insider Brett McMurphy hits X with the news, “Former Cincinnati QB Tony Pike, CB Mike Mickens & DB Tom Marvaso will be inducted into the school’s 2025 James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame Class.” The official ceremony will be held on Friday, October 24, at Fifth Third Arena, and there will be another featured moment during the Baylor game at Nippert the day after.

Mickens was more than just a playmaker. He truly defined an era. Between 2005 and 2008, he amassed 14 interceptions and 296 return yards. Records that still stand. Yet, his impact went beyond mere statistics. He was integral to UC’s rise, playing in three consecutive bowl games, including a monumental victory over Rutgers, and even contributing as a freshman in 2004 at Penn State under Mark Dantonio. “It was a lot (of UC players) that went to the NFL and went on to do great things,” Mickens recalled about his early years. “That’s the great thing about it. You were surrounded by so much competition every day. It got the best out of everybody.” This mentality was key to establishing a new standard in Clifton.

After his playing days, Mickens remained involved in football. Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round, he also played for the Bucs, Bengals, and Calgary Stampeders before transitioning to coaching. Today, he’s flourishing as the DBs coach and pass game coordinator at Notre Dame, working under Marcus Freeman. His former teammate from Huber Heights Wayne. And that makes his journey a full-circle moment.

Tony Pike’s name still resonates in Clifton. The former star quarterback amassed over 5,000 passing yards and 49 touchdowns during his UC career. But his defining moments came in 2008 and 2009, leading the Bearcats to consecutive BCS bowl appearances, including the unforgettable Orange Bowl run. Now, he returns to the sidelines, lending his insights as a commentator alongside Dan Hoard and Jim Kelly Jr., creating UC’s first all-Hall of Fame broadcast team. Pike even shared the field with a young Travis Kelce before he became a legendary name.

Even Bearcats AD John Cunningham couldn’t hold back his praise for both of them. “This Hall of Fame class represents the very best of Bearcats athletics,” Cunningham said. “Tony Pike and Mike Mickens changed the trajectory of our football program and showed the country that Cincinnati could compete at the highest level.” But don’t just sleep on that, as the list is still not over yet. As defensive back and return specialist Tom Marvaso, from the ‘70s, still holds top-five records for punt return yards and touchdowns, earning All-American honors in 1975 before his NFL career. But along with this major development there’s immense pressure building on Scott Satterfield.

Cincinnati Bearcats future hanging on thin thread

The latest SP+ rankings are out, and they paint a bleak picture for the Cincinnati Bearcats. As Bill Connelly’s 2025 Big 12 projections place them at the bottom of the conference, the only team with a negative SP+ score (-0.3). Offensively, they rank 86th nationally, with their defense close behind at 88th. Even a respectable special teams unit (49th) isn’t enough to generate much excitement. After two years under Scott Satterfield, Bearcats fans were hoping for improvement, but they’re facing a tough reality.

But here, things get interesting: the difference between 8th and 16th in the Big 12 is a mere 3.3 SP+ points. This suggests a few close wins could dramatically change their fortunes. Arizona State demonstrated this last year, going from preseason obscurity to a championship. So, while the path ahead is challenging, it’s not insurmountable. How Cincinnati performs under pressure will determine their season’s success.

The good news? Even though Emory Jones is not in the team anymore, Brendan Sorsby has already taken command. He’s staying in touch with teammates late, studying film, and building a connection with Texas A&M transfer Cyrus Allen, who’s dominating defensive backs in 7-on-7 drills. Wide receivers Jeff Caldwell, Caleb Goodie, Noah Jennings, Jamoi Mayes, and Xzavier Henderson are all pushing each other hard in every practice. It might not look perfect on paper. But if this group can perform under pressure, they still have a chance to surprise everyone.