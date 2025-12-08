Citrus Bowl: Sherrone Moore Hints at Potential Opt-Outs & Provides Three Key Injury Updates

Michigan is heading to Orlando to face No. 13 Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve. It marks the second consecutive year the Wolverines will battle an SEC opponent in a Florida bowl game. It’s a high-profile matchup between two of college football’s most storied programs. But Sherrone Moore has some uncertainty to navigate before kickoff on December 31.​

When it comes to potential opt-outs, Sherrone Moore kept things optimistic but vague during his conversations with The Michigan Insider. “As far as opt-outs and guys who play in the game, we’ll have more of an answer as we go through the week,” Moore said. “There’ll be guys who have already thought about it, what they’re going to do. A lot more playing than not playing. So, that’s a positive, but we’ll have more of an answer as we go through the week.”

The Wolverines are still working through finals and giving players time to decide whether they’ll suit up against the Longhorns. Moore’s comments suggest most of the roster plans to play. It would be a boost for a Michigan team looking to end the season on a high note after losing to Ohio State.​

On the injury front, Moore provided updates on three key players with varying levels of clarity. Running back Justice Haynes, who underwent foot surgery in early November and missed the final four games, remains a question mark. “Yeah, it’s something we’ll look at, and we’ll see. His progress is going really good. So, we’ll get more of an answer and clarity as we go through this week,” Moore said about Haynes’ availability.

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who missed the final two games, is dealing with personal matters in addition to a thumb injury from the Northwestern game. “Ernest is going through some things. I don’t really want to talk on or speak on just things from a personal standpoint. He’s also been dealing with a thumb [injury] that happened in the Northwestern game. So, just things that he’s been dealing with, and we’re just here to support him. That’s it,” Moore explained.

On a brighter note, running back Jordan Marshall should be good to go despite a shoulder injury that limited him against Ohio State. “Jordan would be great. He fought through that. He had a shoulder that dinged up in the game before. Tough through it, man, and tried as much as he could, and I mean you wish he could have played the whole game right with six carries for 70-something yards. But really, you know he pushed as much as he could. But he’ll be ready for the bowl game. Absolutely,” Moore said.

With Marshall expected to play and carrying 932 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, Michigan at least has one reliable option in the backfield heading into the Citrus Bowl.​

Sherrone Moore’s high praise for the Longhorns

Sherrone Moore went as far as saying the Longhorns probably deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. When asked directly if Texas looked like a playoff-caliber team, Moore was emphatic.

“Yeah, they do—especially watching them in that last game against A&M. They play their tails off. They’re physical on defense. Offensively, they’re explosive. They’ve got playmakers all over the place. Yeah, absolutely they do.”

That Texas A&M win clearly left an impression on Moore. He seems to think the committee got it wrong by leaving the Longhorns out of the bracket. His comments echo what a lot of people around college football have been saying. Texas’ three top-15 wins should have carried more weight than the ugly losses.​

Moore also addressed the tricky question about whether it’s even worth scheduling heavyweight nonconference games if losses can tank your playoff chances. “There are two ways to think of it, right? Like for our student athletes and for our coaches and for us to play in those big-time games is why you come to Michigan. I’m sure that’s why they went to Texas—to play in those games. To Coach Sarkisian’s point of you know what happens when you’re judged on those losses—at the end of the day, those wins and losses can affect you.”

It’s a valid concern, especially since both programs have future matchups scheduled that could become resume boosters or playoff killers depending on the outcome. Steve Sarkisian already confirmed the Longhorns will honor their home-and-home agreements with both Michigan and Ohio State, which sets up some massive games with major CFP implications. For now, though, Moore’s focus is on the December 31 game in Orlando, where Michigan will try to avoid a repeat of last year’s 31-12 loss in Ann Arbor.​