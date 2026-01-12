Cam Coleman Fails to Make Arch Manning the Outright Heisman Favorite Ahead of 2,741-Yard QB

The Texas Longhorns were among the busiest programs during the January transfer portal window. With additions such as Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, and Raleek Brown came elevated expectations surrounding Arch Manning. Many believe he might just win the Heisman Trophy. However, the reality appears to be heading in a different direction.

Another name has surged in the Heisman odds, running neck and neck with Manning. He is sharing the lead in early odds with Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, who’s had a pretty impressive campaign. In fact, Carr was one of the standout performers for Notre Dame last season, alongside running back Jeremiyah Love.

This season, the Fighting Irish narrowly missed out on the 12-team CFP field after a loss to Miami in Week 1 of the 2025 season. But Carr was able to stand out with his performances, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns, while finishing eighth nationally in QBR.

What makes CJ Carr’s position in the Heisman conversation particularly notable is Notre Dame’s inactivity in the January transfer portal.

The program did not add a single player during the window. It’s a surprising development considering the current college football landscape. And despite that lack of roster additions, Carr remains level with Manning at +800 odds in the early Heisman odds.

In a way, this situation highlights how CJ Carr’s freshman-year performances are being valued around college football. Similarly, Arch Manning was far from underwhelming himself. While his statistical output did not quite match Carr’s, the sophomore did enough to guide the Texas Longhorns to a fifth-place finish in the conference. He continues to live up to the historic Manning name.

Manning finished the season with a 61.4 percent completion rate, throwing for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns. These numbers underline his effectiveness and explain why expectations of him remain high heading into the next campaign.

Notre Dame transfer portal update

The transfer portal officially opened on January 2, but the Fighting Irish have yet to bring a transfer target onto campus. That slow start has raised eyebrows, especially considering Notre Dame was the 2024 College Football Playoff finalist. They closed the 2025 season with a ten-game winning streak. But despite that success, the Fighting Irish have struggled in the transfer portal so far.

That appears to be changing. Head coach Marcus Freeman has identified two potential portal additions who could soon join the program. The first one is former Buckeyes’ wide receiver Quincy Porter. He has drawn interest from programs, including the Washington Huskies, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame, Miami Hurricanes, among others.

According to On3 analysts Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos, Notre Dame currently sits in a stronger position than most of its rivals to land Porter’s commitment.

Porter arrived at Ohio State as a five-star recruit but found playing time hard to come by. That’s because the Buckeyes had a loaded wide receiver room, with Heisman contender Jeremiah Smith cemented as the starter. In limited action, Porter recorded four receptions for 59 yards, showing flashes of his ability. He would add much-needed depth and upside to Notre Dame’s offense.

The second name to watch is former Michigan Wolverines cornerback Jayden Sanders, who, On3 reports, is trending toward the Fighting Irish. Sanders appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman this past season. He’s currently ranked as the No. 10 cornerback and the No. 94 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings. The Killgore native finished the season with 23 tackles and one pass defended. Beyond those targets, Notre Dame is also in the mix for former Alabama Crimson Tide edge rusher Keon Keeley while working to retain cornerback DJ McKinney.

The transfer portal may have started slowly, but it hasn’t been all that bad for Marcus Freeman and co. after all. What do you think?