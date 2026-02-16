CJ Carr Flexes $1.3M NIL Backing to Treat Notre Dame Teammates on Valentine’s Day

In the NIL era, a quarterback’s first big splurge often makes headlines, but for Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, his target wasn’t a luxury car; it was his offensive line. In a great move of leadership, the 20-year-old quarterback helped make Valentine’s Day a special occasion for his team, flexing his NIL earnings.

On February 14, CJ Carr shared some love with his offense. The Irish offensive linemen were due for some appreciation of their efforts, having allowed only 12 sacks. Carr, as the dutiful leader, gifted each lineman a pair of headphones from tech giant Bose. He also had a warm message for the O-line.

“ I just want to show how much I love and appreciate you guys. (0:07) Watch you guys work hard every day coming here. Bust your butts. It’s gonna be a good spring coming up. […] Love y’all boys.

CJ Carr is among the most prolific college football QBs right now, but his NIL strategy is quite different. He doesn’t usually go about flashing his riches, despite coming from a well-known family. So far, he only had one major NIL deal, with Napleton’s Countryside Mazda. Carr does have a 2024 Mazda CX-50 from the dealership, but the two parties really connected because of their commitment to help fight cancer. Carr lost his brother to brain cancer in 2012, and the owner of the dealership lost his daughter to the same disease in 2022.

Interestingly enough, Carr’s NIL valuation is pretty modest compared to the rest of college football QBs. He is ranked 51 in On3’s NIL Valuation, worth $1.3 million. The figure is the 22nd highest in college football. Despite a relatively modest $1.3 million NIL valuation, Carr is emerging as a genuine leader and someone who looks out for his people.

That being said, expectations are high for the sophomore QB heading into the 2026 season. Who knows, by reaching new heights, Carr might be able to outdo next year’s Valentine’s Day gifts when he attracts more lucrative NIL deals.

Can CJ Carr win the Heisman this year?

The Notre Dame QB will have to shoulder a much heavier workload in 2026 compared to his 2025 season. With Jeremiyah Love, Jadarien Pierce, and WR Malachi Fields off to the NFL, Carr has to shoulder responsibilities bigger than those of other year two QB1s in the FBS. However, based on what he has already shown, there is hope that he’ll be able to impress despite not having the support from last year.

Bleacher Report included the Notre Dame QB in its list of underclassmen who can aim at winning the award. Carr had a rough start in 2025. But by Week 4, the QB proved that his rookie jitters were only temporary. He helped the Fighting Irish charge through the season with a 10-win streak, finishing with 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only 6 picks. Had Carr made it to the playoffs last year, there would clearly be more hype around his chances of winning the Heisman.

But Carr alone won’t be able to pull off this massive feat. His offense and O-linemen also have to step up their games for the QB’s success, and vice versa. Carr’s warm gesture to the trenches helped solidify his bond with the unit, which will, in turn, strengthen the offense from the inside out.