CJ Carr on Alert as Big Update on Notre Dame Freshman QB Spells Trouble for Marcus Freeman

Winds are changing around South Bend ahead of the 2026 season. Marcus Freeman’s star quarterback, CJ Carr, took them to a 10-2 season and is now ready for another double-digit win season with a playoff berth. But the hype around one of their 2026 recruits might bring a lot of pressure on him.

ESPN releases its final 2026 recruiting rankings and puts Notre Dame quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard on the list of QBs with the “most NFL upside” in his class. This is a massive boost for a player who reclassified himself from the 2027 to the 2026 class and is already making headlines.

With his 6’3”, 195-pound frame, he owns a prototypical quarterback frame, and his arm just adds to it. But that hype might put a lot of pressure on CJ Carr, who’s also making headlines as a top NFL player in the 2026 season. Now, with that backing, Jarrard can also give him competition for the QB1 position.

Jarrad is already being compared to USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. Both have good size and arm talent. Maiava, at 6’4” and 230 pounds, has a strong frame and arm strength. Moreover, Jarrad is also putting in all his effort in his preparation to build confidence before entering college, just like Maiava improved with practice at USC.

“Jarrard separates himself in practices and games,” ESPN noted. “His poise, preparation & confidence stand out, and his physical attributes are similar to those of USC’s Jayden Maiava.”

In ESPN’s recruiting rankings, he is the No. 8 QB and 178 overall in the 2026 class. His production backs the hype around him. During his junior season at Kennesaw (Ga) North Cobb, he threw for 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 176-271 passes.

With all the key skills, Jarrard also brings immediate depth to the program, especially after Carr’s NFL speculations for next season and the lack of quality depth in the Fighting Irish program. So now Jarrard can redshirt, absorb offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s system, and develop behind Carr, exactly like Carr did in the 2024 season when he redshirted and learned behind Riley Leonard.

So, in the end, extending Jarrard’s time will not just sharpen his skills even more, bringing him into the quarterback room early and allowing QB coach Gino Guidugli to shape him really fast. Even Maiava followed the same path, developing at UNLV before taking over the starting position at USC.

However, all these similarities also bring concern for Marcus Freeman.

Comparisons sound concerning for Marcus Freeman

The comparison between Teddy Jarrard and Jayden Maiava might also a bit of a red flag. ESPN analysts specifically noted that Jarrard’s physical attributes mirror Maiava’s. They pointed to similar build and arm strength. That sounds great until you dig into what Maiava’s 2025 season actually looked like beyond the box score.

Maiava posted impressive raw numbers with 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and even the highest QBR in college football at 91.2. But those 10 interceptions tell a different story. Moreover, a lot of Maiava’s best moments weren’t actually his doing.

Maiava has been surrounded by elite playmakers who turned questionable throws into highlights. Without King Miller, Waymond Jordan, Makai Lemon, and JaKobi Lane, those 10 picks could’ve easily been 15 or more.

If Jarrard truly shares those same physical traits, the big arm, the similar build, there’s a real chance he inherits the same flaws. Marcus Freeman better be ready to build a loaded offense around him, because if Jarrard’s anything like Maiava, he’s going to need all the help he can get.​