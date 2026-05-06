CJ Carr Puts 134 FBS Teams on High Alert After Dabo Swinney’s Notre Dame Jab

Notre Dame’s last season CFP snub, despite a 10–2 record and a 10-game winning streak, still stings, but Marcus Freeman’s squad is taking it as motivation to make their 2026 season count. Additionally, Dabo Swinney’s subtle dig at the Irish just intensified the situation. Now, the Irish QB, CJ Carr, makes clear his feelings on this season’s goal, putting all FBS teams on notice.

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“It just fueled our fight to start it all over again and run it back,” said Carr to On3‘s Chris Low on Wednesday. “It wasn’t enough last year, even though we felt like we could have done some damage in the playoffs. We’ve carried that with us all offseason. There are no excuses. We’re not going to leave it in anybody else’s hands this year.”

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Last season, Notre Dame’s losses to Miami and Texas A&M to start the season ultimately proved to be the reason why they couldn’t make it to the postseason. More than the Aggies’ loss, the CFB committee used the game against the Canes to pick between Freeman’s and Mario Cristobal’s teams.

What also made the situation complicated was that the Irish didn’t play in the conference championship weekend. The committee didn’t make much of Alabama’s embarrassing loss to Georgia. However, BYU lost a spot because it lost to Texas Tech. As a result, the Tide remained at No. 9, while Miami jumped the Irish.

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In a historic protest, Notre Dame withdrew entirely from bowl consideration, refusing to participate in an exhibition game after what they termed a “farce” of a selection process. Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua expressed “shock and utter disbelief,” criticizing the committee and ESPN for inconsistent logic. However, following the controversy of being the first team left out of the 12-team field in 2025, the Irish have undergone a massive preparation phase defined by a “revenge tour” mentality.

This season, a major rule change guarantees Notre Dame an at-large bid if they finish in the top 12. Additionally, they have a much more favorable schedule than last season. For the first time in years, the Irish have a returning starter at QB in CJ Carr. The QB1 finished the 2025 season in the top 5 nationally in passer rating and is currently a Heisman co-favorite. Even Freeman has confidence in the QB.

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“He’s levels above where he was last year just because of experience and because now he’s competing with himself,” said the Irish head coach.

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On his part, Freeman hired LB coach Brian Jean-Mary, DL coach Charlie Partridge, and DB coach Aaron Henry to lead what is expected to be one of the nation’s best defenses. The secondary returns all four starters. To replace NFL-bound RBs, the Irish added elite speed at WR, notably former Ohio State five-star recruits Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham.

While Carr’s Notre Dame is ready to fight a tough battle in 2026, Swinney’s subtle dig at the Irish reveals new details.

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Clemson head coach’s delicate poke at Notre Dame

While discussing the disparity in resources and NIL funding, Dabo Swinney took a jab at Notre Dame. Due to its smaller alumni base compared to other blue-blood programs like the Irish, Clemson has to maintain a “chip on its shoulder.” Now clarifying that matter, the Tigers’ head coach made a sharp dig at Notre Dame.

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“We’ve always got to have a chip on our shoulder because it just is what it is. We don’t have the alumni base that some places have. It’s just the way it is,” said Swinney. “But we’re 3-1 against Ohio State; we’re 4-2 against Notre Dame. I mean, Notre Dame has their own TV station (NBC), they make their own rules, and they print their own money. They’ve got like a money machine in the backyard or something.”

Clemson struggles to keep pace with the massive NIL spending of schools like Notre Dame. Although the Tigers’ facilities are top-tier, the program is currently facing recruiting challenges entering the 2026 season. However, the jab could be seen by some as a deflection after Clemson’s “disastrous” 2025 season, which witnessed the Tigers spiral after an early loss to LSU and finish outside the major rankings.