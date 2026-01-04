CJ Carr’s Mother Confirms ‘House Divided’ After Notre Dame QB’s Brother Makes Football Decision

Essentials Inside The Story CJ Carr committed to Notre Dame.

However, the family has a rich legacy with a Big 10 program.

His younger brother has chosen to follow in the footsteps of his ancestors.

When CJ Carr committed to the Irish, he gave his father a ‘Notre Dame dad’ shirt. Now three years later, when his younger brother, Tommy, began his recruitment journey, many wondered if their dad would receive another Irish goodie. But this time it took a different turn.

In December 2025, Tommy signed with the Michigan Wolverines. One month later, he is already back on campus. And this time, he is not just visiting but has arrived with his bags packed. The early enrollment meant that the Carr household will now have dual support. CJ Carr’s mother confirmed the same.

“Moved @TommyCarr03 in for early enrollment and we are officially a house divided. Go Blue and Go Irish!!!! 🧡,” Tammi Carr shared on X.

For some, Tommy’s commitment to the Wolverines might come off as a surprise. CJ Carr’s tenure at Notre Dame has been a fruitful venture. Given that, it wouldn’t have been far-fetched to assume that his younger sibling might take his shot at South Bend. However, the Michigan faithful are aware that the Carr family is deeply loyal to Michigan. With Michigan calling and the Carrs not answering, it’s almost hard to wrap your head around it.

Although CJ Carr did, that’s an entirely different tale—one that speaks of carving his legacy somewhere far away from his family roots. For Tommy, going to Michigan was about following in his grandad’s footsteps.

Meet Lloyd Carr. Not that the legendary Michigan head coach needs any introduction. The celebrated icon remains a legend at Ann Arbor, where he led the program to its glorious 1997 national championship. Not only that, his other granddad, Tom Curtis, remains a beloved Michigan icon as well.

He earned the two-time All-American honor (1968-69) before winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Colts. His parents, Jason and Tammi, are also Michigan alumni. With such storied family roots at Ann Arbor, it comes as no surprise that Tommy is heading to the Wolverines.

Though it certainly did not start that way. Long before Michigan extended him a scholarship, he remained committed to Miami (Ohio). It was barely a month before early signing day when Michigan suddenly went all-in on him. Tommy had all along dreamed of playing at Ann Arbor; so, when Michigan came calling, he didn’t hesitate before flipping to the Wolverines.

Playing quarterback for Saline High School, Tommy promises true potential. The 6’4, 185-pound signal caller arrives with a stacked portfolio, boasting 5,247 yards and 64 touchdowns on his resume. He also scored eight touchdowns on the ground.

As Tommy makes his way to Michigan, the Carrs couldn’t be any prouder. Though it has certainly created an official ‘house divide’ between the QB siblings, it does not mean that the family loves Notre Dame any less.

The Carrs remain cheerful Notre Dame fans

The Carrs boast deep ties to the Michigan Wolverines. Naturally, when CJ Carr picked Notre Dame over Michigan, it might have stirred up some drama. Or so we would have thought. Instead of nursing hard feelings, his family was all in with his decision to attend the Irish.

When he went in for his official visit, they were right there with him. And honestly, it didn’t even take fifteen minutes on campus before they were all grinning from ear to ear.

Not only that, but he also gifted Irish merchandise to his family. And the Michigan legend was absolutely in awe of his brand new ‘Notre Dame’ shirt.

“He (Lloyd) loves it. We got him a [Notre Dame] shirt, and he loves Coach Rees and Coach Freeman, and the things we’ve told him, he’s really happy,” Carr said. “I got my dad a shirt that says Notre Dame Dad, but my grandpa’s is just a Notre Dame shirt.”

With C.J. and Tommy attending different schools, the program loyalty has taken hold. However, what remains is a cherished competitive spirit, pushing each other to achieve impressive heights.