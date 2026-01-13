Ohio State Achieve NFL Divisional Round Feat That 135 Other FBS Programs Will Envy

While the 2025 season ended on a disappointing note for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, the program can still point to one undeniable strength: its ability to develop NFL-level talent. Year after year, Ohio State sends multiple players to the professional ranks, many of whom go on to carve out successful careers at the next level. And the 2026 NFL playoff field makes that impossible to ignore.

The final eight teams advancing into the NFL divisional round of the playoffs feature at least one former Buckeye! And it’s not just a fun stat — plenty of those Buckeyes are now facing off against each other.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Luke Farrell, who played together at Ohio State in 2020, are set to face off under different banners as the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers in the quarterfinals.

Other Buckeye-on-Buckeye clashes are also on the table. Denver Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper will line up against Buffalo Bills defenders Joey Bosa and Jordan Hancock. Meanwhile, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive lineman Thayer Munford will square off against the Houston Texans, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, and defensive lineman Tommy Togiai.

The last matchup features Chicago Bears guard Jonah Jackson going up against the Los Angeles Rams, who feature former Buckeyes Ty Hamilton, long snapper Jake McQuaide, and tight end Nick Vannett.

Before the divisional round, Mike Vrabel’s New England Patriots faced off against Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The matchup felt like a classic Ohio State vs Michigan rivalry at the professional level.

Vrabel played his college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes, earning All-American honors twice, and later returned to Columbus as the Buckeyes’ linebackers and defensive line coach for three seasons. Harbaugh, meanwhile, starred as the quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines from 1982 to 1986, earning All-American recognition, leading the Wolverines to a Rose Bowl appearance, and eventually returning as head coach to guide Michigan to a national championship between 2021 and 2023.

In the NFL showdown, it was Ohio State that came out on top. The Patriots delivered a dominant 16-3 victory over the Chargers, advancing to the next round of the playoffs. As a result, Ohio State is now guaranteed to have at least one former Buckeye earn a Super Bowl ring this season.

That track record continues to help Ohio State in recruiting and the transfer portal, as the program’s NFL success attracts top talent despite player departures.

Ohio State transfer portal updates

The Buckeyes have been active in the transfer portal this offseason, despite losing nearly 30 players following their loss to Miami. Headlining the incoming group are former Alabama Crimson Tide defenders James Smith and Qua Russaw, who entered the portal as a package deal and now join Ohio State for the 2026-27 season.

Both were among the top players available in the portal. Smith ranks as the No. 7 overall transfer and the No. 1 defensive lineman, while Russaw is the No. 58 overall transfer and the No. 10 edge rusher. Smith, a former five-star recruit, has appeared in 28 games over the past two seasons, recording 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Russaw, also a highly rated recruit, has played in 22 games with nine starts since joining Alabama in the 2023 class.

Ohio State is also keeping an eye on the future. Five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown, the No. 6 overall prospect and top receiver in the 2027 class, recently visited campus alongside new receivers coach Cortez Hankton, signalling continued momentum on the recruiting trail.