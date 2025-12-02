Clark Lea and Vanderbilt Force the CFP Committee by Using It’s Ranking Rules Against Them

Good luck to the teams who made it in without question. For everyone else, it’s a fight, convincing the College Football Playoff committee that their resume deserves attention. That’s exactly the position Vanderbilt finds itself in after a historic season under head coach Clark Lea. Rather than wait silently, Lea and his team have released a detailed document on X, leaning on the CFP’s own evaluation criteria to make their case.

“Vanderbilt has distributed this document to make its College Football Playoff case.” Journalist Matt Fortuna retweeted.

The said document underlines the metrics for judging playoff eligibility and how Vanderbilt stacks up across head-to-head results, advanced metrics, and strength of schedule. The Commodores rank 22nd nationally in schedule toughness, only behind four programs, and defeated multiple ranked opponents while suffering just two losses. To Alabama, headed to the SEC Championship, and Texas, which had just beaten No. 3 Texas A&M.

Moreover, Vanderbilt led the SEC in scoring differential with a plus-75 rating and held opponents to their worst conference losses of the season. Ultimately, these metrics collectively explain why Vanderbilt deserves consideration in the playoff conversation based on their performance in the regular season.

Despite a historic season, the Commodores received little help from teams above them in the rankings, all of whom won their games. Their standout victories might have been enough to leapfrog a team like Utah, but surpassing programs such as Miami or BYU remains uncertain. Even with their strong résumé, teams like Oklahoma and Alabama finished 10-2, further complicating Vanderbilt's path.

“Our backs have been against the wall since that loss against Texas, you know,” Pavia said on Wake Up Barstool. “And I feel like ever since then, it’s like, keep swinging. And then obviously, the whole team’s backed by it. We’re just like, all down for it, you know? And it’s infectious, and our whole team’s ready for the playoffs. I can’t wait for the committee to select us and get in. And I feel like we’re the most dangerous team.”

Analysts have weighed in as well. Josh Pate noted that the AP poll has largely overlooked Vanderbilt’s marquee victories. He argued that if the Commodores’ results came with the branding of a more traditional powerhouse, a playoff berth would almost certainly be a given.

With so many moving parts, nothing is guaranteed, and the Commodores remain on the outside looking in a tough position given the historic season they’ve put together. For now, all Vanderbilt can do is wait and hope, with Selection Sunday on December 7 set to deliver their fate.

Meanwhile, Clark Lea is preparing for the worst-case scenario right after signing a contract extension.

Clark Lea is building for the future amidst playoff chaos

Clark Lea is locked in at Vanderbilt with a six-year extension. The 2024 SEC Coach of the Year is already looking ahead, though. Most probably, Diego Pavia will leave after this season. Lea needs a replacement at quarterback. He’s targeting Jared Curtis, Georgia’s five-star commit. Curtis is the nation’s top QB prospect for 2026. Lea wants to bring him home to Nashville. This pursuit shows Lea’s thinking beyond just this season.

“Sources continue to indicate Friday morning that the expectation has always been that Curtis will flip when Lea locks in,” a On3 report stated. “A source close to Curtis told Rivals this week, “Clark signs new deal, things will get interesting. If he goes somewhere else, not as interesting anymore.” Things are very interesting now.”

The shift rebrands Vanderbilt completely. Lea is making Nashville a destination for elite talent. Curtis carries 11,735 career offensive yards. He represents the types of prospects Vanderbilt typically loses. Landing him would change the narrative around the program. Even if this season falls short of the playoffs, Lea’s approach works. He’s replacing Pavia before losing him. Since its last finish, the recruiting class has jumped 35 spots to 37th nationally. The Commodores are no longer the bottom feeders in SEC recruiting wars.