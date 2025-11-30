Clark Lea Doubles Down on Diego Pavia’s 4-word Message to America as Heisman Race Sees Major Change

If there’s one quarterback everyone is watching in the Heisman race, it’s Diego Pavia, easily. After out-dueling the fourth-best offense in the country, the Commodores’ star made his end goal pretty clear: it’s Heisman or Heisman. Head coach Clark Lea made sure people in New York heard that message.

After the game, Pavia kept it blunt when asked about his Heisman hopes, saying just four words: “ Take m to New York.” Clark Lea doubled down on that belief, calling Pavia the best player in the country.

Man, Diego Pavia delivered one of the biggest moments in Vanderbilt football history. After scoring on a 24-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter against No. 18 Tennessee, he struck the famous Heisman pose, and for good reason. He went on to lead Vanderbilt to a 45–24 road win, securing the first 10-win season the program has ever had in their history.

Pavia had another solid game, throwing for 268 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while also rushing for 165 yards and another score. During the game, he broke Vanderbilt’s single-season passing touchdown record by throwing his 27th of the year. Pavia was already putting up impressive numbers: nearly 3,000 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, six interceptions, and more than 660 rushing yards with eight rushing scores.

With 870 media members voting for the Heisman Trophy, Diego Pavia is already making the case. According to Kalshi, he now holds the fourth-best odds to win the award, trailing only Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, and Julian Sayin. And he’s getting love from some of the most respected Heisman voters in the country.

Clay Travis didn’t hesitate to put Pavia at the top of his list: “Pavia, btw, would be my Heisman vote going into the final week of the season.”

Trevor Sikemma pushed it even further, arguing that Pavia shouldn’t just make the trip: “Diego Pavia shouldn’t just be in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. He should go home with the hardware.”

Even The Athletic’s Chris Vannini backed him with a strong endorsement, noting the kind of historic season Pavia is having: “The College Football Hall of Fame requires players to be a first-time All-American to be eligible. Diego Pavia absolutely should be there.”

Vanderbilt’s win over Tennessee was their biggest of the season and capped off a historic year for the program. Ranked No. 14 in the CFP rankings, they still have a small chance at making the playoff, though it’s unlikely. Even if it’s unlikely, Pavia’s heroics have Vandy fans believing in football again.

What’s next for the Vanderbilt football? Playoffs?

Vanderbilt’s win over Tennessee couldn’t have come at a better time, with the College Football Playoff committee set to release new rankings on Tuesday. That ranking will show how much the committee respects Vandy, but the result won’t change how big this win felt.

Clark Lea finally beat Tennessee for the first time in five tries, giving Vanderbilt its first win in the rivalry since 2018. It also comes after Lea signed a new six-year contract and turned the program around over the last two seasons.

No one knows yet what Vanderbilt’s postseason will look like, but that doesn’t take away any excitement from today’s joy. The Commodores outplayed them in every way. They gained 582 yards to Tennessee’s 382 and scored on their first four drives after halftime.

It was only the fifth time ever that both teams entered the game ranked, and the last time that happened was back in 1958. Vanderbilt has been breaking barriers all season: first AP top-10 appearance since 1948, three top-15 wins for the first time in school history, and their first nine-win regular season since 1915. No matter what the playoff rankings say, this is one of Vanderbilt’s biggest seasons ever.