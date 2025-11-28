Clark Lea’s First Vanderbilt Win Announced After Massive Contract Extension

Essentials Inside The Story Clark Lea's extension brings more good news for fans

Diego Pavia's previous prediction might come true

Vanderbilt's win will put a damper on SEC rivals' plans

After securing their best start since 1950, Vanderbilt made sure to lock down their HC, Clark Lea, with an extension. Now set with the Commodores for good, the 2024 SEC Coach of the Year has set his sights on pulling off the biggest recruiting win of the season. Kirby Smart’s grip on the 2026 recruiting class is facing an unexpected challenge, and it’s coming from Nashville.

“Sources continue to indicate Friday morning that the expectation has always been that Curtis will flip when Lea locks in,” On3 report stated. “A source close around Curtis told Rivals this week, “Clark signs new deal, things will get interesting. If he goes somewhere else, not as interesting anymore.” Things are very interesting now.”

Vanderbilt now has a solid reason to pursue star Georgia commit Jared Curtis to come home. Their 2026 class is ranked 37th-best in the country. It’s risen 35 places since its last finish, that too with an overwhelming number of 3-star prospects. Now, with Clark Lea signing a 6-year extension, it might jump up to host a 5-star talent in Jared Curtis. According to Rivals, the 2026 QB was expected to flip from Georgia for quite some time. Moreover, Vandy QB1 even himself had cheered for Jared Curtis.

“I think Jared is the next big thing here, and so I hope to keep him here in Nashville,” said Pavia. “I think he’s a talent. When I watched him, his arm is crazy. Reminds me kind of (Patrick) Mahomes and stuff. So, yeah, I’d love to come back to watch Blaze (Berlowitz), and then watch him.”

Now that Lea has signed on the dotted line, this high-profile flip can officially kick off. Curtis will serve as a solid replacement for Diego Pavia, who will bow out of college football after this season. And with the former being the 2026 cycle’s No. 1 QB, Vanderbilt will have a solid weapon in its camp. The QB, currently wrapping up his senior season in high school, has already amassed 11,735 career offensive yards.

The biggest college football programs were going all in on persuading Jared Curtis. Though Georgia beat out players like Oregon, Vanderbilt was actually the first P5 school to offer him. Curtis, being a Nashville local, made it possible for Clark Lea to get in the game. But now that he is armed with the extension, Vanderbilt looks a lot more appealing than Georgia. Despite being committed to the Bulldogs, they only have a 38.5% as per Rivals.

In fact, the Commodores lead the race with a 53.8% chance of recruiting him. Clark Lea’s extension has now become a serious problem for Georgia and Kirby Smart.

Clark Lea can upset Georgia by using a delay in Jared Curtis’ signing plans

Curtis had put Kirby Smart in jeopardy even before Lea signed his extension. Dawg Nation’s Jeff Sentell confirmed that the QB will not sign on December 3, which is when the early signing period begins. He will be playing the state title game, scheduled for December 4.

“I’m hearing the current plan is to sign with the school of his choice that Friday, the day before the SEC championship game,” Sentell wrote in his report.

This delay for Georgia has given a second chance for Clark Lea to land Jared Curtis’ home. He’s only got a few days to complete this mission. It’s a short gap, but he now has some serious influence with the extension under his belt. To make matters worse for Smart, Curtis also visited Vanderbilt on October 22 and returned to watch the Lea take down Missouri in October 2025.

With the QB1 spot open in 2026 itself, Vanderbilt can really flip Curtis. In Georgia, he would have to wait behind Gunnar Stockton. He would also have to battle Ryan Puglisi. Steve Wiltfong has also confirmed that Curtis wants to be on the field from 2026 itself, further complicating things for Georgia.

Vanderbilt was outshone by Georgia this season. But off the field, it is Lea who is gearing up to deliver a gut-punch to the Bulldogs’ 2026 class. Diego Pavia himself wants Curtis to succeed him at Vanderbilt. Will Jared Curtis choose his roots and disrupt Kirby Smart’s plans in the process?