Clark Lea Says Diego Pavia’s “Celebrity Energy” Helped Vanderbilt Flip 5-Star Georgia QB

Two years ago, the idea of stealing a QB from a blueblood program like Georgia was a foolish pursuit. Vanderbilt was still the SEC’s ‘doormat’ program and had only two wins that season. As for its recruiting class, it ranked 52nd nationally, and not even a decent 4-star QB was interested in playing for Vanderbilt. But that’s exactly when the program hit the jackpot.

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No one would have imagined a little-known JUCO prospect would help put Vanderbilt on the map, and yet Diego Pavia proved he was the special one. The Alabama shocker in the 2024 season was just the start, and everything started lining up for the Commodores. From packed crowds in Nashville and unprecedented national attention, to Vanderbilt becoming a quiet underdog story. People started paying attention, including 5-star QB Jared Curtis.

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“The starting point for the conversation is Diego Pavia, what he was able to accomplish, representing the V,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea told On3 on Tuesday. “The way he created almost a celebrity and energy for himself in Nashville, it brought to life a college football community in Nashville that showed up to watch the fireworks, and Jared was paying attention to that.”

Things in Georgia also made sense for 2026 5-star QB Jared Curtis to switch loyalties. Gunner Stockton was still going to be the starter in Athens this year, and Vandy wanted to fill its vacant QB1 spot after Pavia registered for the NFL draft. And after Pavia had finally shown that vision, Curtis didn’t have much to think about committing to Vanderbilt in December last year.

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As for Clark Lea’s push to get Curtis, it was, honestly, quite short and only began last fall. The Vandy head coach and his staff watched Curtis’ tape extensively, and since he was an in-state, Nashville Christian product, pitching him became even easier. And just like that, the 6’3″ and 230 lbs QB became the highest-rated recruit in Vandy’s history. It’s obviously a great place to move the momentum forward, created by Diego Pavia.

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“I would start with his competitive personality, just how he shows up at the building every day,” Clark Lea said about Curtis’ quality. “He’s humble and hungry. A guy that’s really modest, he believes in himself, but he’s pretty simple, just in the way he approaches people. He wants to be a good teammate and wants to work really hard. We didn’t have a long recruitment, so you kind of learn a lot about this on the move.”

Instead of selling Curtis on tradition, Vanderbilt sold him on ownership. In Georgia, Curtis would have found himself in another loaded quarterback room within an established machine. At Vanderbilt, he has the potential to become the face of the entire program. That difference quietly became huge. Curtis even referenced the “underdog” feeling after the flip became official.

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“Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing, and over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of that, to be close to home, to play in front of my family and friends, and to be what I love to be, an underdog,” Curtis said after flipping to Vanderbilt. “I am excited to be a Dore and excited to be part of building something here at home with Coach [Clark] Lea.”

Before Pavia arrived, Vanderbilt struggled badly offensively. He completely shifted the program’s confidence level. He played with swagger. Trash-talked opponents. Extended plays. Won games Vanderbilt usually lost. Fans fed off that energy every week. You could almost see Curtis imagining himself in that role next. That was the primary thing on which Clark Lea sold Vandy to Curtis.

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Clark Lea wants to expand Vanderbilt’s footprint even further

Vanderbilt, owing to Diego Pavia’s national spotlight, has since spread its recruiting wings. While the program had a 52nd-ranked class in 2023, it got upgraded to 39th nationally in just a year. And after the historic 2025 season, in which Vandy was just one win shy of a playoff spot, the recruiting class was ranked 31st nationally. It has standout players like 4-star OT Mitchell Smith and Chris Tangelo. Because of that progress, Clark Lea wants to compete at the highest level in the SEC.

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“It should expand our ability to recruit and deepen our prospect pool, and when a guy like Jared pays attention, especially in our local market, which is so important to us, that has honestly been the hardest breakthrough,” Clark Lea said to ON3. “To have many accounts, the No. 1 prospect in the country says, ‘I’m staying home to play for Vanderbilt, because I believe in what’s going on.’ We’re going to see the ripple of that over the next few years.”

From now on, Jared Curtis gives Vandy a massive upside, given his high school track record. He completed over 70% of his passes for 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns as a junior. Not just that, his rushing threat is also prominent, considering his 637 yards on the ground that season. All things point to Vandy finally having the momentum. All because of Diego Pavia. It now remains to be seen if it translates on the field, too.