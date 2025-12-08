Clark Lea, Vanderbilt Double Their Efforts to Make Diego Pavia Happy After Playoff Push Falls Short

After getting snubbed in Sunday’s playoff bracket, Vanderbilt football has officially been pushed out of playoff contention. Vanderilt HC Clark Lea isn’t taking it lightly. In fact, with the Commodores finishing a record-breaking 10–2 season, Lea is now hell-bent on making sure Diego Pavia gets the national respect he deserves in the Heisman race.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Diego didn’t just lead our team; he 𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 every Saturday. When the moment got big, he got 𝗯𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿. That’s a @HeismanTrophy season!” Clark Lea hopped onto X and shared.

Lea’s argument is pretty straightforward: Diego Pavia is the real deal. A “winner and a leader” who completely transformed the program. In multiple press conferences, the coach basically asked, “What more does this kid have to do?” He’s pointing to Pavia’s incredible dual-threat stats—over 3,045 yards passing over 815 rushing yards, with 38 total touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lea is trying to cut through any potential bias against a smaller program like Vanderbilt. The Vandy HC making it clear that Pavia’s talent stands on its own no matter the team name on his jersey.

Pavia isn’t shy about it either. He’s also campaigning for himself, telling reporters they should “Take me to New York” for the Heisman ceremony. The quarterback has already picked up some serious hardware. For example: The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Heisman race is tough this year. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza being the huge favorite after last night’s Big 10 title game. With the win over Ohio State, he basically a lock with odds as short as -2500. Pavia, with odds hovering around +1000 to +1400, is a distant second.

According to Kalshi, Fernando Mendoza now has a 93% chance of winning the Heisman over Diego Pavia’s 7%. But if you look at the numbers from November 1 onward, Diego Pavia is running laps around Fernando Mendoza. The former Sun Belt QB played only four games, completing 74.6% of his passes for 1,494 yards, which comes out to 373 yards per game and 12 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, the Indiana QB has under a 70% completion rate, barely above 1,000 yards, 211 yards per game and 9 tuddies.

Lea isn’t backing down. He thinks Pavia should at least be invited to the ceremony as a finalist. Lea’s arguing that he’s the “best player in the country” and deserves to be recognized alongside. And if you factor in preseason strength of schedule, it becomes pretty clear Diego Pavia should be the one getting more Heisman attention.

He just wants the college football world to see past the big-name programs and acknowledge the incredible job Pavia has done at Vanderbilt. While playing in the toughest conference in America. The final votes must be submitted by Monday, December 9th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s enough to get him to New York for the ceremony remains to be seen yet. But you can’t blame a coach for standing up for his best player and making sure everyone knows just how good Diego Pavia really is.

What’s next for Vanderbilt?

The Vanderbilt Commodores are now preparing for the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. This is a huge opportunity for the team to make history. They will face the Iowa Hawkeyes on New Year’s Eve (December 31st). Vanderbilt is aiming to secure its 11th win of the season. Diego Pavia, their Heisman candidate, will suit up one last time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking past the bowl game, the future is incredibly bright for Vanderbilt football. This is true even without Diego Pavia. Coach Clark Lea and his staff have used this season’s success to put together a recruiting masterclass. The biggest news is the commitment from Jared Curtis. He is a five-star quarterback in the 2026 class. He is also the highest-ranked signee the program has ever landed.

While the playoff snub stings, this season has put Vanderbilt on the national map. They’ve gone from being seen as the SEC’s underdog to a legitimate contender all within 5 years of Lea Clark ball.